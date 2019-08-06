Disney Plus: Every show and movie you'll be able to stream -- and when

Disney

Disney has laid out a vast catalog of new and legacy movies and shows you'll be able to stream with the launch of the company's Netflix competitor, Disney Plus. At launch on Nov. 12 in the US, Disney Plus will have 300 movie titles at launch, and that'll grow to more than 500 movie titles (100 of them being "recent" theatrical film releases) in the first year, as well as 7,500 episodes of TV.

With the massive libraries of Disney -- and, now 21st Century Fox -- as candidates for the service, what do we know will be included?

This article includes all the other titles Disney has announced and when they will be available, plus Disney's official list of every show, movie and release date that it has confirmed.

Overall, we know that Disney Plus will be an exclusive streaming home for all of Disney's theatrical releases in 2019 and beyond, starting with Captain Marvel at launch. Avengers: Endgame will be available to binge Dec. 11, and Disney Plus will be the exclusive place to stream the rest of Disney's slate, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Frozen 2, The Lion King, Toy Story 4 and so on. It will also have original series and movies exclusive to its service.

But availability of the company's huge legacy catalog of movies and shows is less clear because of a web of licensing agreements that have titles tied up on other services during Disney Plus's early years.

Disney has been tight-lipped about specific exclusions from the service. If you don't see what you're looking for here, that doesn't necessarily mean it's excluded from Disney Plus.

Two high-profile titles showed up during the company's demo of the Disney Plus app but nowhere else: Fox's 2009 blockbuster Avatar and ABC series Once Upon a Time. Kevin Mayer, the executive conducting the app demo, said all titles featured in the demo would be available on Disney Plus during the first year. Avatar is Fox's most successful movie at the box office ever, and Once Upon a Time could be a hint that other popular ABC programs (think Grey's Anatomy, Modern Family, Black-ish and so on) could be intended for Disney Plus too.

Day one library overview

The Marvel movies available at launch will be:

Captain Marvel

Iron Man

Iron Man 3

Thor: The Dark World

Avengers: Endgame will be available on Disney Plus about a month after the platform's US launch, becoming available to stream Dec. 11.

But from day one, Disney Plus will include all the Star Wars movies from the first two trilogies (The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi), as well as The Force Awakens and Rogue One.

It also will have all Pixar movies except Toy Story 4, which will have debuted in theaters five months before Disney Plus goes live.

The end of this article also includes the list of classic films that Disney has confirmed will be available at launch.

Day one original shows



The Mandalorian

The first ever live-action Star Wars series stars Pedro Pascal as a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The Mandalorian is written and executive-produced by Jon Favreau, with Dave Filoni -- of Star Wars: The Clone Wars -- directing the first episode. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte.

Forky Asks a Question

Forky, from Toy Story 4, is a craft project built out of trash, so he has a lot of questions about how the world works. This Pixar animated series of 10 shorts will have Forky explore questions like: What is love? What is time? And what is cheese?

SparkShorts

Disney+ will be the exclusive home of SparkShorts, the Pixar Animation Studios short film series designed to discover new storytellers and explore new storytelling techniques from across the studio.

Marvel's Hero Project

The reality series looks at positive change several young people are making in their own communities by dedicating their lives to selfless acts. In Hero Project, Marvel celebrates them as superheroes in the real world.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Sprinkled with meta references, the 10-episode scripted series is set at the real-life East High where the original movie was filmed, and follows a group of students as they countdown to opening night of their school's first-ever production of High School Musical.

Encore!

In a reality series executive produced by Kristen Bell, former castmates of a high school musical recreate their original performance with the help of Broadway's best talent. Part high school reunion, part behind-the-scenes doc, the former students face old friendships and former flames, all while trying to nail choreography. Musicals include The Sound of Music, Beauty and the Beast, Annie and more.

Untitled Walt Disney Imagineering Documentary Series

The documentary series chronicles the 65-year history of Walt Disney Imagineering, looking at the people involved, their craft and the business. The series includes exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage from Disney's parks worldwide.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum leads each episode of this reality series by examining a deceptively familiar thing we all love -- like sneakers or ice cream. Goldblum makes disparate connections between science, history and people.

Day one original movies

Lady & The Tramp

A reboot of the 1955 animated classic, Tessa Thompson voices Lady -- a prim and proper house dog -- and Justin Theroux voices Tramp -- a tough but lovable stray. Over the course of a series of adventures, they grow closer and come to understand the true meaning of home. The cast also includes Kiersey Clemons (Darling), Thomas Mann (Jim Dear), Janelle Monae (voice of Peg), Yvette Nicole Brown (Aunt Sarah) and Sam Elliot (voice of Trusty).

Year one library overview

Within its first year, Disney will have more than 25 original episodic series and more than 10 original movies, documentaries and specials. Combined with library content, Disney Plus will have more than 7,500 series episodes and more than 500 movies, with more than 100 of those films being more recent releases.

Marvel will add at least another eight movies:

Ant-man and the Wasp

Avengers: Endgame (available to stream Dec. 11)

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Guardians of the Galaxy

Iron Man 2

Thor: Ragnorak

Star Wars will add The Last Jedi, Solo and the Rise of Skywalker over the course of the first year.

And Pixar will add Toy Story 4, rounding out its full catalog of films.

By year five, the company expects its annual production slate to include 50 series, as well as 10 new movies every year. Its total number of episodes will grow beyond 10,000 and it will have more than 700 films.

Below are the titles Disney has confirmed for Disney Plus:

Year one original shows

Marvel

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Closely tied to events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson character (and the Falcon alter-ego) return as the new Captain America, after elderly Steve Rogers handed off his shield to Sam Wilson at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Sebastian Stan's Bucky joins him to fight evil as a duo, and Daniel Bruhl will reprise his role of villain Zemo from Captain America: Civil War in the series.

Hollywood trade publications have leaked other details of the show. It is being written by Malcolm Spellman of Empire, according to Variety, and John Wick writer Derek Kolstad, according to The Wrap. Meanwhile, Kari Skoglan -- known for work on The Handmaid's Tale -- will direct all six of the series' episodes, according to Deadline. Timing: Fall 2020

Marvel's 616

This documentary series explores the intersection between Marvel's stories, characters and creators and the real world. Each documentary will dive into the historical and cultural context to the stories of the Marvel Universe. Timing: Year One

Lamp Life

A prequel of sorts to Bo Peep's return in Toy Story 4, this animated short film answers questions about where Bo was since we last we saw her in Toy Story 2. Timing: Year One

Monsters at Work

Inspired by the characters of Monsters, Inc., the animated series picks up six months after the events of the original film. Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young mechanic who works on the Monsters Inc. facilities team, dreams of working his way up to the Laugh Floor. Returning cast members Billy Crystal, John Goodman, John Ratzenberger, Bob Peterson and Jennifer Tilly will join new cast members Ben Feldman, Kelly Marie Tran, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Stanton. Timing: Year One

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The animated series returns with 12 new episodes exclusively on Disney Plus, bringing back characters Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Padmé Amidala, plus Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex. Timing: Year One

Disney

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios is opening its doors to cameras as it never has before, detailing how the voice cast, directors and team of artists created Frozen 2. A multi-episode documentary series, the series will depict the making of one of the most highly-anticipated Disney Animation features ever. Timing: Year One

Be Our Chef

This reality competition hosted by Angela Kinsey invites families from diverse backgrounds to join a Disney-inspired cooking content at Walt Disney World. In each episode, two families will participate in a themed challenge mixing Disney into their family traditions. The finalists will apply what they have learned to create a dish that represents their family in a Disney way. Timing: Year One

Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies (working title)

Cinema Relics is an anthology series re-examining beloved films through the props and costumes that made them unique -- drawing from the perspectives of the craftspeople who created them, the actors who interacted with them, and the collectors/archives that own them today. Among the films featured in the first eight episodes are Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Mary Poppins, The Muppet Movie, Tron and Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Timing: Year One

Diary of a Female President

Told from the narration of her diary, the series follows a Cuban-American 12-year-old girl as she navigates middle school en route to becoming the future US president. Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) and Emily Gipson (I Can and I Will) executive produce along with Ilana Peña (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). Timing: Year One

Magic of Animal Kingdom

This reality series will follow the teams of more than 1,000 animal-care experts, vets and biologists at Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park and Epcot's SeaBase aquarium. Timing: Year One

(Re)Connect

Another reality series, each episode of (Re)Connect will show a family disconnecting in order to address a relatable issue and confront the family's dilemma. Timing: Year One

Rogue Trip

Journalist Bob Woodruff travels the world with his 27-year-old son, Mack, focusing on places your average tourist is least likely to venture. Timing: Year One

Shop Class (working title)

This competition series highlights teams of inventive students who design, build and test new contraptions, before a panel of experts rate their work. Timing: Year One

Year one original movies

Noelle

Bill Hader plays Nick Kringle, the first in line to become Santa Claus. As he struggles, his younger sister Noelle, played by Anna Kendrick, enjoys a life without responsibility. But when Nick disappears weeks before Christmas, Noelle must scour the globe to find him and save the Christmas season. Cast also includes Kingsley Ben-Adir, Billy Eichner, Julie Hagerty and Shirley MacLaine. Timing: Year One

The Phineas and Ferb Movie (working title)

Stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb, their older sister Candace, Perry the Platypus and the Danville gang come back together in an animated adventure. Phineas and Ferb set across the galaxy to rescue Candace, who has been abducted by aliens and spirited away to a far-off planet free of little brothers. Timing: Year One

Stargirl

Based on New York Times best-selling Young Adult novel, this coming-of-age story follows Leo Borlock, an average 16-year-old, who is content to fly under the radar until a new student named Stargirl shows up at his high school. Timing: Year One

Timmy Failure

Based on the book Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, this film tells the story of Timmy, a quirky, deadpan hero, who operates detective agency Total Failure Inc. with his 1,500 pound polar bear partner, Total. Timing: Year One

Togo

Based on a true story, a 1925 Alaskan village rely on one man -- Leonhard Seppala, played by Willem Dafoe -- and his lead sled dog, Togo, to retrieve a diphtheria antitoxin hundreds of miles away across treacherous terrain on the eve of a massive story. Timing: Year One

Year two original shows

Elizabeth Olsen will return as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany will reprise his role as Vision in the new Marvel Studios series. Marvel has called the show a "mega event series" for Disney Plus. WandaVision will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. With Bettany returning, the series will presumably address how Vision is revived after his death in Infinity War. It will also include Teyonah Parris playing adult Monica Rambeau, first seen as a child in Captain Marvel.

The events of WandaVision will also lead directly to Scarlet Witch's appearance in the May 2021 theatrical film, Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness.

Olsen said WandaVision will be "unlike anything we've done before" at the Comic Con announcement of the show. "It's gonna get weird."

Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as Loki, saying it will feature the version of Loki seen in 2012's first Avengers film. Loki appeared to be killed by Thanos at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, but Endgame's "time heist" plot showed Loki in 2012 snatching the Tesseract/Space Stone and teleporting away. The Loki series will explain what happened to Hiddleston's character right after that, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said. Hiddleston also said the series version of Loki reflects the mischievous version seen in The Avengers, not the reformed Loki seen in Thor: Ragnarok.

Marvel's What If…? -- Summer 2021

Marvel Studios' first animated series takes inspiration from the comic books of the same name. Each episode will explore a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turn it on its head, leading the audience into alternate realities.

Many actors from the MCU will serve as voice talent, and the casting is already hinting at what storylines What If...? will explore. Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman coming back ensure a Black Panther alternate reality with Jordan's villain Kilmonger. In the Thor corner, the Ragnarok team of Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Taika Waititi and Jeff Goldblum are all getting back together -- plus Natalie Portman. Another episode will address a Peggy Carter alternate world with Hayley Atwell returning as Peggy and Dominic Cooper reprising young Howard Stark. Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas will voice their Ant-Man roles, and Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye and Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury will be showing up too.

A narrator voiced by Jeffrey Wright will serve as a throughline across episodes. Wright's narrator is The Watcher, part of a celestial race that watches over events taking place in the MCU. The Watchers were briefly seen in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 during Stan Lee's cameo.

Picking up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Hawkeye series will see Jeremy Renner reprise his role as the archer, and feature Kate Bishop, who in the comics becomes the next Hawkeye. Exploring the character's time as Ronin, Renner said, "I get to teach someone else how to be a superhero without superpowers" at a Comic-Con appearance.

Untitled Cassian Andor Series

Diego Luna will reprise his role of rebel spy Cassian Andor in this series set during the formative years of the Rebellion prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire. Alan Tudyk will also reprise his role as K-2SO with Stephen Schiff (The Americans) as showrunner and executive producer. Timing: Year Two

Earthkeepers (working title)

Earthkeepers is a cinematic documentary series profiling people changing the way we see the animal kingdom: conservationists and the animals they've devoted their careers to studying, some of the planet's most endangered species. Timing: Year Two

Ink & Paint

The documentary series, based on the book of the same name, tells the story of how an unsung workforce of women helped create some of the most beloved animated films of Disney. Timing: Year Two

Day one film library highlights, official list from Disney

101 Dalmatians

A Bug's Life

A Goofy Movie

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Bambi

Bao

Big Hero 6

Born in China

Cars

Fantasia

Finding Dory

Finding Nemo

Free Solo

Frozen

Fun and Fancy Free

Hercules

High School Musical

Honey I Shrunk the Kids

Inside Out

Iron Man

Lady and the Tramp

Lilo & Stitch

Mary Poppins

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers



Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

Moana

Monsters University

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Pixar Short Films Collection Vol 1

Ratatouille

Remember the Titans

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Sleeping Beauty

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Steamboat Willie

The Good Dinosaur

The Incredibles

The Little Mermaid

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Prince & The Pauper (1990)

The Princess Diaries

The Rocketeer

The Sorcerer's Apprentice (short)

The Sword in the Stone

The Three Caballeros

Thor: The Dark World

Toy Story

Tron (1982)

Up

Wall-E

Zootopia



Television library highlights, available at launch

Amazing Planet

Andi Mack (seasons one-three)

Boy Meets World

Brain Games

Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan

Dr. K's Exotic Animals

Dr. Oakley Yukon Vet

Drain the Ocean

DuckTales (1987)

DuckTales (2016, season one)

Earth Live

Goof Troop

Great Migrations

Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things

Kim Possible

Malcolm in the Middle



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (animated series)

Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man (animated series)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers (seasons one and two)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Mickey Mouse Shorts

One Strange Rock

Raven's Home

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue

Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series)

That's So Raven

The Incredible Dr. Pol

The Simpsons

Unlikely Animal Friends

Wicked Tuna



