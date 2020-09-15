Disney likely to delay Black Widow release in movie theaters again, report says

Marvel Entertainment/Screenshot by Joal Ryan for CNET

Disney is likely to delay the release of Marvel's Black Widow yet again, while it looks to bring Pixar's Soul directly to Disney Plus, according to a Variety report Tuesday. Black Widow had been originally slated to release in movies theaters May 1, but was delayed repeatedly due to the closure of many movie theaters nationwide amid the coronavirus pandemic. The MCU prequel is currently scheduled to release in theaters Nov. 6, while Soul is set for Nov. 20.

Black Widow is a prequel for Scarlett Johansson's Marvel Cinematic Universe character, Natasha Romanoff. The film will see Johansson return alongside new stars Florence Pugh and David Harbour.

Disney has already brought the live-action Mulan remake and the Artemis Fowl movie to Disney Plus, ad well as pushing back the sequels to James Cameron's Avatar by a year each, with the new Star Wars trilogy and an unnamed Disney live action movie getting the same fate.

Wonder Woman 1984, which had its release pushed back multiple times to Oct. 2, was last week also hit with another premiere postponement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

