Avatar sequels: Release dates, plot, casting and everything we know so far

Twentieth Century Fox

The Avatar series is many things, but fast is not one of them.

James Cameron, director of Aliens and Titanic, first wrote a treatment for sci-fi/environmentalist tale Avatar in the mid-90s. The movie eventually came out in 2009. And despite being the highest grossing movie of all time -- raking in $2.8 billion worldwide -- the planned sequels have failed to materialize.

All that's about to change. Cameron is planning not one but four (!) Avatar sequels. And just as Avengers: Endgame threatens to take Avatar's box office crown, it was announced in May 2019 that Avatar 2 will hit theaters in December 2021.

Release date and where to watch

Starting with Avatar 2 at Christmas 2021, Cameron's sequels are projected to alternate with Star Wars movies each holiday season until Avatar 5 ends the series in 2027 -- nearly two decades after the first movie was released.

Here's the schedule for the next few years of Star Wars, Avatar and other Disney movies dominating the holiday season:

2019: Star Wars Episode 9 - The Rise of Skywalker

2020: Cruella and West Side Story

2021: Avatar 2

2022: Star Wars movie

2023: Avatar 3

2024: Star Wars movie

2025: Avatar 4

2026: Star Wars movie

2027: Avatar 5

What's the plot?

In the original movie, paraplegic marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) joined a rapacious mining outfit plundering a moon called Pandora of its infamous treasure, the metal Unobtainium. Transferring his mind into a hybrid body, Sully walked among Pandora's tall, blue-skinned inhabitants, the Na'vi, and fell in love with their princess, Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

Not to be confused with animated fantasy Avatar: The Last Airbender, which is being remade in live action by Netflix, the Avatar sequels will continue the story of Jake and Neytiri. While we don't know exact plot points, Cameron and producer Jon Landau have given a few hints over the years.

In a February 2019 interview with Collider, Landau said each movie would be a standalone story, meaning you wouldn't have to remember the original in order to understand what's going on.

In a 2016 interview with Variety, Cameron said the sequels would explore the theme of family, following Jake, Neytiri and their children. In 2018, Cameron said he'd been thinking of them Avatar as a family drama, even namechecking The Godfather.

Landau also said the movies will further explore Pandora and the other clans and geographies of that world. "In the first movie, we really only met one clan, the Omaticaya," he said. "But if a clan has lived forever on the oceans, they're culturally going to be very different than a clan that has lived in the rainforest, and we want to present that in the movies as well," he said.

What are the titles?

In November, the BBC reported it had seen the titles of the sequels. In a February interview with Entertainment Tonight Cameron said these names aren't definite, but they are contenders:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Seed Bearer

Avatar: The Tulkun Rider

Avatar: The Quest for Eywa

Cast and Crew

James Cameron will direct all four movies. He's co-writing the series with Shane Salerno, while other writers are also involved with individual films. Josh Friedman is working on Avatar 2, while Amanda Silver and Rick Jaffa do the honors for Avatar 3.

Familiar faces:

Zoe Saldana as Neytiri

Sam Worthington as Jake Sully

Giovanni Ribisi as Parker Selfridge

Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch

Joel David Moore as Norm Spellman

CCH Pounder as Mo'at

Matt Gerald as Corporal Lyle Wainfleet

Sigourney Weaver

If you looked at that list and thought to yourself, hey, didn't Sigourney Weaver's character die, then congratulations on remembering what happened in Avatar! Cameron has said Weaver will be playing a new character. Similarly, Stephen Lang is returning for the sequels despite his character also dying.

New faces:

Jemaine Clement as Dr. Ian Garvin

Kate Winslet as Ronal

Oona Chaplin as Varang

Michelle Yeoh as Dr. Karina Mogue

Edie Falco as General Ardmore

David Thewlis

So… what's the hold up?

Cameron started talking about sequels back in the oughts. Variety reported in 2010 that Avatar 2 and 3 would be released in 2014 and 2015. By 2012, producer Jon Landau said that deadline would be "tough". Avatar 2 was pushed back to 2017, then 2018, then 2020, before settling on the 2021 release date.

The movies have been delayed for various reasons. As two sequels swelled into four, Cameron talked about the complexities of shooting multiple movies at once. He even bought 2,500 acres of land in New Zealand just to shoot the films.

The first film was filmed with a new generation of 3D technology specially developed by Cameron and his team, and the sequels are also likely to use innovative filmmaking tech. There's been talk of an "underwater motion capture system," for example.

Some of that new tech was also channeled into Alita: Battle Angel, another effects-heavy and long-gestating Cameron project. Cameron handed that one off to Robert Rodriguez to get the film over the line, and the results were underwhelming.

Most recently, the films were delayed again when Disney bought Fox, the studio behind Avatar. Disney had to slot Avatar into the schedule so it wouldn't compete with the other sci-fi epic series on its books, Star Wars -- hence the alternating Christmas release dates.

A lot's changed since the original Avatar smashed box office records. With superheroes ruling the box office and Alita: Battle Angel proving disappointing, the question is: can the Avatar sequels repeat the success of the original?