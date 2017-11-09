Get ready to fly to a different galaxy far, far away with a new slate of Star Wars films from "The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson.

According to Disney chief Bob Iger, who revealed the plan Thursday during the company's earnings call, Johnson will create brand new stories with characters from an entirely different galaxy.

Johnson will also be teaming up with his longtime collaborator, "Last Jedi" and "Looper" producer Ram Bergman, on the new Star Wars films, Deadline reported. Specific details on the new movies have yet to be disclosed.

Takin me back, Clips. Takin me back. pic.twitter.com/8d5NcQ1bgd — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) November 9, 2017

No word yet on whether familiar characters from past Star Wars films, video games, books or comics will make cameos in the upcoming stories, but needless to say this is a noteworthy long-term commitment from Disney and Lucasfilm.

Earlier on Thursday, Johnson tweeted a fun video of himself as a hologram interacting with Star Wars character BB-8 while playing a game of Dejarik on the Millennium Falcon.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" hits theaters worldwide on Dec. 15.