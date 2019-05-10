Delta to start testing free Wi-Fi on flights

Laura Martinez

Wi-Fi on a flight didn't seem like a reality in the early years of the internet, but it's now available on most airplanes. For a cost. Delta wants to make access to internet free.

Delta will start testing free Wi-Fi service on 55 domestic flights a day starting on Monday, according to a press release from Thursday. The airline's current Wi-Fi offerings start with a 24-hour pass for $16 if purchased prior to boarding the flight. It also offers monthly and annual internet passes.

Before travelers on Delta plan binging Netflix shows for the entire flight, there are caveats to this test. The airline is limiting internet access to email, shopping, web browsing, messaging services and social media.

"Customers are accustomed to having access to free Wi-Fi during nearly every other aspect of their journey, and Delta believes it should be free when flying, too," Ekrem Dimbiloglu, director of onboard product, said in the press release. "Testing will be key to getting this highly complex program right – this takes a lot more creativity, investment and planning to bring to life than a simple flip of a switch."

Passengers will find out if their flight will offer free Wi-Fi via email or a push notification on the Fly Delta app.

Of the major airlines, JetBlue is the only one to provide free Wi-Fi on its flights.

Delta didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.