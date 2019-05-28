Dell's 2019 XPS 15, XPS 13 2-in-1 offer extreme performance and design starting at $1,000

Dell's premium XPS line showcases the company's most innovative designs with the latest hardware like the new XPS 15.

Dell says it's the world's smallest 15.6-inch performance laptop with the footprint of what would normally be a 14-inch laptop and has a starting weight of 4 pounds or about 1.8 kg. Dell also shed as much bezel around the display as possible due in part to the creation of the company's smallest webcam ever.Squeezed in above the screen, Dell says it delivers sharper video out to the edges of the picture and has advanced noise reduction for better low-light results.

Lift the lid and you're essentially looking at nothing but display, which is now available in three options including the line's first OLED. OLED displays give you incredible color and contrast and a wider color gamut compared to LCD panels. This one covers 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and has a peak brightness of 400 nits.

OLED prices are still high, though: The XPS 15 OLED will start at $1,900. But, starting at $1,000, you can get it with a full HD or ultra HD display with 500-nit brightness and 100% Adobe RGB coverage. And, good news, it has an SD card slot, which has disappeared from a lot of new premium laptops.

Under the hood you'll find ninth-gen Intel processors up to an eight-core Core i9, discrete 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics and up to 64GB of memory. You'll get high-performance wireless, too, with Killer AX1650 built on Intel's Wi-Fi 6 chipset and Bluetooth 5.0. Dell also said you'll see a little more than 20 hours of battery life, depending on configuration.

Now playing: Watch this: Dell XPS 15 and 13 2-in-1 bring OLED and HDR

if you'd rather have something small, Dell also retooled its XPS 13 2-in-1. It's moved to a new 13.4-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It's available in 4K ultra HD-resolution with 500-nit brightness and is HDR400 certified. A full HD option is also available and no doubt what you'll need to hit its projected 16 hours of battery life. It'll also be the first Dell to use Intel's 10th-gen 10nm processors, up to a quad-core Core i7-1065 G7.

Dell said the new hardware and design, which includes a purpose-built active cooling system, made it possible to double performance while making the body thinner. It even redesigned the 360-degree hinges to cut down on the space needed to attach to display.

Prices start at $1,000, which puts it right in line with its premium competition from HP, Lenovo, Samsung and LG. Dell said both new XPS model are coming soon, but gave no firm dates.

Dell also announced new slimmer, lighter Inspirons like the 13 5000 with 8th-gen Intel chips and Nvidia MX250 graphics and 24- and 27-inch all-in-ones made for basic home office chores or schoolwork -- all starting for hundreds of dollars, not thousands.

Sarah Tew/CNET