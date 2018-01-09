Dell Performance Portable SSD is "world’s most compact Thunderbolt 3 storage device"

Dell unveiled "the world's most compact Thunderbolt 3 storage device." The Dell Portable Thunderbolt 3 SSD goes on sale February 28 with the 500GB model going for $439 and the 1TB model for $799.
The drive is very compact, at only 16mm thick. It's fast, with transfer speeds up to 2650MB/second and it has no mechanical storage components so it's more resistant to drops and falls.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.