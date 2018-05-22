Dell, Lenovo, HP start Memorial Day sales on laptops, desktops

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

With Memorial Day weekend coming up fast, PC makers have kicked off their holiday sales with loads of deals on laptops, desktops and accessories.

Lenovo is having its "biggest Memorial Day sale ever" with up to 40 percent off. While the deepest discounts seem to be for accessories such as a $30 external DVD burner, a gaming headset and gaming keyboard, they do have several laptops for more than 30 percent off and even have a few "door busters" including a 15.6-inch IdeaPad 320 laptop for $570 with:

2.7GHz Intel Core i7-7500U

8GB DDR4 RAM (2133MHz)

1TB 5,400rpm hard drive

DVD drive

Integrated Intel HD Graphics 620

Full HD display (1,920x1,080 pixels)

There's also this $150 11.6-inch IdeaPad 120S, which should be able to handle basics, though you might have to pace yourself. (We did like it's predecessor.) There's a good selection of well priced gaming laptops, too, like this 15.6-inch Lenovo Legion Y520 with a Core i7-7700HQ processor, 16GB of 2400MHz memory and a 3GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU for $1,099.

HP recently announced new premium Envy laptops, so some of its best deals through holiday are on last year's models being cleared out. It's 17.3-inch Envy is down to only $920, but gets you an eighth-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16 GB of memory, a 1TB hard drive plus a 128GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce MX150 discrete graphics.

You'll also find a $180 11.6-inch Chromebook, an $800 15.6-inch Omen gaming laptop with an Nvidia GTX 1050 GPU (one of our favorites) and $450 off an Omen gaming desktop with an eighth-gen Intel Core i7-8700 and an 8GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 for $1,290. Head here to see all of HP's top deals for Memorial Day.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Over at Dell, you'll find price breaks on everything from laptops and desktops to VR headsets and drones. Like Lenovo, Dell has a $150 laptop, the Inspiron 14 3000, but you'll probably want to spend a bit more and get something you won't want to throw out the window. Fortunately, there are a number to choose from with most on sale for $100 to $150 less.

The new Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 with an excellent 4K-resolution display and great performance from its Intel/AMD hybrid chip is down $150 to $2,050. However, the biggest savings seem to be on one of the priciest models. The new Alienware 15 is $450 off, but that brings it down to $2,800. Still it's loaded with top gear including a new hexa-core Intel Core i9-8950HK processor and an 8GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU.

Dell's deals on laptops, desktops and electronics are rotating in and out throughout the week, so you'll want to check to see what's available when and for how long.