Deepfakes are a risk to 2020 elections, experts tell Congress

Deepfakes and other manipulated videos put the integrity of democratic elections at risk, a group of experts told the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Wednesday. What to do about it is a thorny question?

"While these videos are still relatively rare on the internet, they present a significant challenge for our industry and society," Monika Bickert, the vice president of Facebook global policy management, told lawmakers in written remarks. "Leading up to the 2020 US election cycle, we know that combating misinformation, including deepfakes, is one of the most important things we can do."

The hearing, titled "Americans at Risk: Manipulation and Deception in the Digital Age" and held by the subcommittee on Consumer Protection, focuses on the wide range of online fraud and misinformation on the internet. Bickert was joined by three other experts on the topic, who pointed out the risks to society from manipulated videos. They are Joan Donovan, a research director at the Harvard Kennedy School, Tristan Harris, executive director at the Center for Humane Technology, and Justin Hurwitz, an associate professor at the University of Nebraska College of Law.

The hearing comes amid mounting concerns that deepfakes -- manipulated video made with artificial intelligence -- and other doctored material will be used on the internet to sway the 2020 presidential election in November. Deepfakes have been made of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg boasting about controlling personal data and a foul-mouthed Barack Obama cursing misleading information. Last year, a video of Nancy Pelosi was altered to make the Democratic house speaker appear to be drunk during an interview. The video, which was altered without the aid of artificial intelligence, quickly went viral on social media.

Social media companies haven't taken consistent positions on deepfakes and altered media. For example, YouTube removed the Pelosi video, while Twitter left it on its service. Facebook added fact-checker comments and curbed the video's spread on the social network.

On Monday, Facebook expanded its rules on deepfakes, barring users from posting them. The rules, however, don't ban all edited or manipulated videos. The Pelosi video would likely still be allowed on the site.

Deepfake technology uses the interactions of points on a person's face to fabricate photorealistic copy images. Artificial intelligence has fueled the rise of deepfakes.

The software powering deepfakes is also becoming more sophisticated. In the past, hundreds of photos of a subject were needed to create a convincing deepfake. But last year, Samsung demonstrated technology that required just a single photo to produce a deepfake. A Samsung AI lab used a photo of the Mona Lisa to show off the technology.

Deepfakes "exploit the shortcuts our brains rely on to discern what's authentic or trustworthy, and have now become completely and fundamentally indistinguishable from the real thing," Harris said in written remarks to the committee.