Deal alert: 2018 iPad selling for $270 at Amazon and Best Buy

The newest 9.7-inch iPad, regularly priced at $330, was selling for $250 everywhere on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Today, we're seeing a sale that's nearly as good -- though we don't know how long it will last.

Right now, the entry-level iPad is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $260 -- that's $70 off the usual list price, and just a bit off the Black Friday/Cyber Monday low. This is the newest version that Apple introduced back in March; it supports Apple's excellent Pencil stylus (which is not included) and comes equipped with a 2016-era A10 processor that provides enough firepower for multitasking and most productivity and entertainment needs. It's still the best choice for the average person, especially since the new iPad Pro starts at $799, with higher-end configurations costing $1,000 or more.

Amazon and Best Buy are both selling the entry-level 32GB iPad for $270 and the 128GB model, which has been discounted by $80 to $350. Best Buy has also discounted the cellular version of the 32GB iPad to $260, but since it requires signing up for a two-year contract, we don't recommend it.