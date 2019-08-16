Vantrue

I won't go so far as to say a dashcam is an automotive essential, but there are plenty of benefits to owning one. Not convinced? Check out Nicolas Towner's article on how to choose the right dashcam, which lists the various benefits of owning one, or Roadshow's Brian Cooley on the key features of dashcams and the best features of smart dashcams. And while you're at it, check out this deal: The Vantrue N2 Pro is once again on sale for $134.99 when you apply promo code VNP8V25V at checkout. Regular price: $199.99. And according to CamelCamelCamel, it's never been priced below $185 (though that doesn't factor in the frequent promo code discounts).

I'm no dashcam expert, but I think this would be a particularly good choice for Lyft and Uber drivers, because the N2 Pro is not only a traditional front-facing dashcam, but also a rear-facing one. It has two cameras and they can capture video simultaneously.

Both lenses are powered by Sony sensors, and both are enhanced by IR LEDs for recording at night. Beyond that, the N2 Pro includes all the other dashcam features you'd want, including loop recording, collision detection and optional hard-wired motion detection.

It's BYO microSD card for storing video, though, so consider adding something like the 128GB Samsung EVO Plus for $24.65. (The N2 Pro supports cards up to 256GB.)

I haven't tried this particular model, and Cooley looked only at the non-Pro Vantrue N2 in his article, "Dashcams: Not just for Russia anymore." But it earned a pretty impressive 4.3-star average from over 2,300 Amazon customers.

