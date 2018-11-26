Cyber Monday 2018 Nintendo Switch deals beginning to run dry, GameStop offer remains

Here's the bad news: The Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold out everywhere days ago. The good news: As of Monday morning, GameStop has a great replacement deal -- and it's currently in stock online.
- Updated Cyber Monday, Nov. 26, 9:30 a.m. PT.
Still in stock as of the time of this writing: GameStop has both colors of the Switch available online with a $50 GameStop giftcard thrown in. So that's still effectively a $50 giveback bundled in.See Red/Blue Switch at GameStop
See it Grey Switch GameStop
It was an even better deal earlier: The retailer had been offering that plus a $35 credit for the Nintendo eShop. However, the bundle with that $35 eShop credit sold out as of Monday morning:See it at GameStop (SOLD OUT)
An alternative Switch offer
If you're looking for an alternative to GameStop, check out Rakuten.com. The online retailer is currently offering 20 percent off sitewide with promo code CYBER20 (formerly, BF20). Earlier, we found at least one seller offering the console for $310 and the code brought my in-cart price down to $250. But this was a third-party seller, not Rakuten proper. Other third-party vendors have marked up the starting price to $329 (which would still get you down to $263), but prices have been climbing throughout Monday. And supplies are definitely limited.See Switch at Rakuten
$20 off Nintendo 2DS XL at Walmart
Looking for a Switch alternative? Walmart has $20 off the smaller, even more portable 2DS XL.See 2DS XL at Walmart
Black Friday Switch Mario Kart bundles out of stock online as of Monday morning
These earlier offers for the Switch sold out online long ago, but you can check them for local stock at stores near you.See it at Best Buy (Sold out)
See Switch Mario Rabbids Bundle at Walmart (Sold Out)
See it at Walmart (Store pickup only)
See it at Amazon (Sold out)
See it at Target (Sold out)
See it at GameStop (Sold Out)
Other Nintendo deals
Nintendo is having a couple of non-Switch bundles for the holidays as well. The Super Mario Maker Edition of the 2DS will be available at all the stores the Switch bundle can be found, for $80. The bundle includes a Mario Maker-themed design, with the game preinstalled.
Then there's the Nintendo Labo bundle, which you'll find exclusively at Best Buy.
Nintendo Labo Bundle: $99 (save $51)Sarah Tew/CNET
The Nintendo Labo Robot Kit (typically $80) and the Labo Variety Kit ($70) can be purchased together at Best Buy for $99 from Nov. 4 to Dec. 1. The Robot Labo Kit is also $20 off if you purchase it alone.
Finally, note that Nintendo is having a digital online only sale for many of its games, too.See eShop game sale
