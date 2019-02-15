Gourmia

Time is a precious commodity. If you'd like to spend less of it standing in front of a stove, consider investing in a pressure cooker, which can significantly shorten cooking times for a variety of foods.

The well-known (and hugely popular) Instant Pot starts at around $70, but here's a cheaper -- and arguably better -- alternative: Today only, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the Gourmia GPC655 6-quart pressure-cooker for $39.99 shipped (plus tax). In the past it's been priced as high as $140, though mostly it hovers around $80.

If you've never owned one of these, you might be amazed by its versatility. It not only pressure cooks foods, but also steams, sautes and slow cooks. So, yeah, if you're short on counter space, you can swap this in for your Crock Pot.

Beyond that, it offers a whopping 14 presets, for things like rice, yogurt and meat. Unlike the Instant Pot and its rather dizzying array of buttons, the Gourmia features a backlit LCD and digital menu system.

I recently started using a pressure cooker myself, and although they can be a little intimidating at first -- that steam-release valve! -- I can definitely understand the popularity. One of my favorite recipes so far: Instant Pot Spaghetti with Meat Sauce. (It's on the healthy side, too!)

