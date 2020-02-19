Congress demands answers from Ring on police partnerships

Chris Monroe/CNET

Congress is knocking on Amazon's door with questions about its video doorbell company, Ring, and the hundreds of police partnerships Ring has built over the last two years.

In a letter sent Wednesday by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, lawmakers are demanding answers from Amazon on Ring's partnerships with governments and police departments, and on Ring's policies regarding collected data.

"The Subcommittee is seeking more information regarding why cities and law enforcement agencies enter into these agreements," Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, said in the letter. "The answer appears to be that Ring gives them access to a much wider system of surveillance than they could build themselves, and Ring allows law enforcement access to a network of surveillance cameras on private property without the expense to taxpayers of having to purchase, install, and monitor those cameras."

Ring has partnered with more than 900 police departments across the US since 2018, after Amazon purchased the video doorbell company. These partnerships have alarmed both lawmakers and privacy advocates, who worry that the tech giant is creating a surveillance network in residential neighborhoods.

Details of the partnerships are often scarce, as Ring explicitly tells police partners not to share with the public details on how the surveillance works. Investigations by CNET have found that Ring provided police with nearly precise locations of Ring owners on maps and that it also told police chiefs it wanted to use 911 calls to activate video cameras automatically.

Ring has taken measures in recent weeks in response to these privacy concerns, by rolling out a control center to opt-out of receiving police requests, though lawmakers noted in the letter that it does not prevent police departments from obtaining videos from people's doorbells with a warrant.

Ring said it was reviewing the letter and intends to respond.

While Ring announces whenever it has a new police partner, details on how these agreements work or how police have been using the technology are not provided by the company. The letter is asking Brian Huseman, Amazon's vice president of public policy, for answers by March 4.

The subcommittee is requesting documents on topics including:

All of Ring's agreements with cities and law enforcement agencies

If those agencies are also paying for Amazon's Rekognition

Every instance where a partnered police department requested video footage from Ring

All third-party partners that Ring has shared people's personal data and footage with

All of Ring's sources of computer-aided dispatch data

Integration of facial recognition with Ring

Ring's privacy policy, and its policies on obtaining consent from people included in Ring videos

Unauthorized access by Ring employees to video footage

Ring's research on issues on privacy and racial profiling

Customer complaints on Ring's security vulnerabilities

The subcommittee is also asking for a briefing from Amazon on Ring's privacy and security measures by Feb. 27.

You can read the full letter here:

Originally published Feb. 19, 9:45 a.m. PT.

Update, 9:58 a.m.: Adds response from Ring.