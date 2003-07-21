Compuware adds Java modeling

Software maker Compuware Monday released an upgrade to its Java programming tool that adds improved modeling capabilities. The company's OptimalJ Java tools implement the Model Driven Architecture from the Object Management Group, an approach to application development that relies on designing models of application components before actual coding.

OptimalJ works in conjunction with other tools for building Java 2 Enterprise Edition applications, including IBM's WebSphere Studio and Sun ONE Studio. OptimalJ comes in editions aimed at different members on a development tool, including coders and application designers.