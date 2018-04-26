Lost your keys again? If you're a Comcast Xfinity X1 customer with a Tile device, you'll soon be able to use your Xfinity X1 Voice Remote to view your item's location on your TV. Comcast announced the partnership today in a blog post.

Tile, a popular Bluetooth tracker, attaches to nearly any object you'd like to track and lets you ring the object and see its last known location. Commonly tracked items include purses, backpacks, phones and car keys.

Comcast Xfinity

With Xfinity and Tile's new compatibility, you'll be able to say, "Xfinity Home, where are my keys?" into your Xfinity X1 Voice Remote. The location and address of the missing Tiled item will be displayed on your TV. Comcast says this is a new type of video and voice-control partnership for Tile and part of Xfinity's aim to incorporate more home automation capabilities into the X1 platform. This isn't the first smart-home integration for Tile, though. The tracker works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

At launch, only Xfinity Home customers with the Xfinity X1 Voice Remote will be able to use the new Tile integration. Within the Xfinity Home app for iOS or Android, you can add and customize your Tiles by following the prompts. Comcast and Tile plan to broaden eligibility to every Xfinity internet customer later this year.