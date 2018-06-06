Comcast service is reportedly down across the United States

Comcast appears to be having some trouble nationwide. Several major cities seem to be affected, according to the website Down Detector, including New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, Portland, Houston, Denver, Philadelphia and Seattle.
So far Comcast has only confirmed that people are experiencing issues with its Xfinity Voice phone service. Some people are reporting that their Comcast internet is down as well, while others report it's working just fine.
At 12:37p.m. PT, Comcast told CNET that most services have been restored:
"We experienced a service interruption today with our Comcast Business Voice and VoiceEdge Select services and we apologize. Our engineers began working to address the issue immediately and services have been restored for most of our customers. We recognize that some customers are still impacted and we expect the issue to be fully resolved shortly. We have every resource focused on getting everyone back online and apologize again to the customers who were affected."
However, small businesses are still actively tweeting that their phone lines are down. Here are a few we saw earlier in the day:
We're also asking Comcast whether internet service is affected as well.
Originally published June 6 at 12:07p.m. PT.
Update, 1:06p.m. PT: With Comcast statement.
