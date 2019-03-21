Comcast unveils $5-a-month cable-like streaming service Xfinity Flex

Comcast

Comcast announced a $5-a-month streaming video service Thursday called Xfinity Flex, an offering that replicates the company's high-tech X1 cable service that aggregate subscriptions to online giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video as well as traditional networks like HBO, as well as offering free ad-supported shows to watch.

It essentially replicates many of the features of a cable service but delivers it over the internet rather than...well, cable.

Its a way Comcast, the biggest cable provider in the US, can push customers to "start thinking of the television as a digital display," Matt Strauss, the head of the company's Xfinity Services line of business, said on a conference call announcing the product.

The Internet is "becoming the center of gravity as we move more and more toward connectivity," Strauss said.

Xfinity Flex will cost $5 a month on top of a Comcast customer's cost for internet service. It will come with a 4K HDR streaming box and the company's voice remote.

All of the content on Flex will stream on the internet, but it is only available within Comcast's footprint to the company's internet customers.

Flex will allow users to watch content on free video services like YouTube and TubiTV, and it will aggregate paid subscriptions to things like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO. It will have movies and shows you can buy and rent individually, as well as 2,000 ad-supported free shows and movies.

It will also offer music listening and can integrate security camera footage too, pushing the TV to be more than a video-viewing device.

