Cleanup in the VPN aisle: Get a year of IPVanish for $39

A VPN might sound like a needlessly technical complication to your home internet connection, but there are a lot of advantages to using one. It affords you greater privacy and security -- useful if you're working from home during the pandemic -- and with some simple tweaks, you can appear to be located anywhere on Earth. But VPNs can be pricey and complicated. If you're looking to set one up for the first time, -- that's 73% off.

You can subscribe to IPVanish on a monthly, annual or quarterly plan, but right now the deal to beat is the annual plan, which is the one marked "Best value" in the middle of the page. Regularly priced at $144, the the annual plan is marked down to $39 right now, which works out to $3.25 per month. If you're not ready for a yearlong commitment, you can get the one-month or three-month plan for 59% and 63% off, respectively.

All IPVanish plans include 250GB of storage with SugarSync at no additional cost. SugarSync is usually $10 per month, so that's an added savings.

There are a lot of VPNs out there to choose from, but IPVanish is a standout option. In CNET's roundup of the best VPN services of 2020, IPVanish was our choice as the best VPN for beginners, with a fun, flexible interface that actively encourages new users to spend time under the hood, tweaking the setup.

It's also speedy and has been shown to be competitive with fellow front-runner NordVPN, which is remarkable when you consider that IPVanish maintains only about 1,400 servers -- though it does route users through a large cache of about 40,000 IP addresses. IPVanish supports up to 10 simultaneous connections, which adds considerable value if you have a lot of devices vying for the internet in your home. (IPVanish works on Windows, Mac, iOS, Linux, Android and even Amazon Fire devices.) For added security, IPVanish says it keeps no logs. You can learn a lot more from CNET's in-depth review of IPVanish.

As you might expect, this deal is limited to first-time IPVanish subscribers, and if you're disappointed with IPVanish, you have up to 30 days to get your money back (that's recently up from just seven days). You should be able to nab this deal anytime between now and Sept. 28.

