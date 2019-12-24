Chowhound

Computers may be replacing a whole lot of human jobs, but we don't think they're quite ready for writing songs for the holidays. A research scientist trained her neural network on 240 different Christmas carols to see what the artificial intelligence system could learn about Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The result was "the wretched world is run by ox and ass."

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, with its red belly

The All-gracious King of all the earth,

Had a baby at Christmas time, On Christmas Day,

A true and holy Deity, Went down to earth,

With human flesh for sacrifice.

Research scientist Janelle Shane also asked her neural network to produce an original carol. The AI focused on the commercialism of the holiday, writing a song about buying a yacht "now."

Shane, who last Christmas created AI-generated names for Christmas cookies -- it came up with "Merry Hunga Poppers," "Grandma's Spritches" and "Apricot Dream Moles" -- has also produced pickup lines using AI. The researcher has been using self-learning neural networks, which are modeled on the human brain and are able to determine individual rules and responses after being fed and trained on large amounts of data.

She previously used them to generate superhero names ("Superbore" and "Red Fart"), new phrases for Valentine's Day candy hearts ("sweat poo," love 2000 hogs yeah" and "stank love") and new Dungeons and Dragons creatures and spells (like "Summon Ass" and "Shield of Farts").