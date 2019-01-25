Chris Hemsworth workout app wants to train you like Thor

Centr

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth is jacked and we all know it. Now he's sharing fitness tips in the form of an upcoming workout app.

Hemsworth revealed the Centr fitness training app this week (h/t Engadget). For a subscription fee, it provides workouts for the home and the gym, along with recipes.

Centr says the app provides advice curated by Hemsworth's team of experts, and a trailer he put up on Instagram shows Hemsworth doing more workouts in a minute than I probably did in the past month.

The Avengers: Infinity War star says in his post that the project has been in development for a number of years, and a global launch is planned for February.

Centr says all of the experts in the app are hand-selected by either Hemsworth or his wife Elsa, which include workouts by his personal trainer Luke Zocchi, Special Ops trainer Joasph 'Da Rulk' Sakoda, Hollywood trainer Gunner Peterson and chef Dan Churchill.

Rates for the Hemsworth-approved plan are currently $16 or AU$20 per month (roughly converting to £12), $37 or AU$48 for three months and $94 or AU$120 for a year.

It's worth noting that there is a lot of competition in the workout app field. The ClassPass service now has ClassPass Live for home workouts, Fitbit has their own Fitbit Coach app and celebrity trainers like Jillian Michaels also have their own fitness subscriptions available.