Sometimes you're just so excited about your country's cybersecurity strategy that you have to sing about it.
The song, which lasts about two-and-half minutes, was written by Qin An, who is director of the China Institute of Cyberspace Strategy. It was unveiled in a post on his WeChat account last month.
The lyrics largely talk about how becoming a "cyber superpower" will do a whole lot of good for China, including ensuring the "secure development and wellbeing of human society." Here's the song in full, translated by Graham Webster, an editor of the DigiChina project at New America (formerly New America Foundation):
The "Cyberspace Strategy Song" was created for the 2018 China Cybersecurity Week, Qin said in his post. The week seeks to promote Chinese president Xi Jinping's vision of building cyberpowers, demonstrate the country's achievements in cybersecurity, and raise public awareness about cybersecurity, according to state media China Daily.
It appears this isn't China's first song about the internet. In 2015, the country's Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission sang one called "The Mind and Spirit of Cyberspace Security." The song was translated by non-profit group ProPublica.
Discuss: Hear China's rousing song about the perks of being a cyber superpower
