Buy the most-watched Halloween movie in 4K for 50% off

The folks at FandangoNow and Vudu tell me that Hocus Pocus, the classic 1993 comedy with Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker, is their most-watched movie on Halloween for the last five years running. If you're in the mood for a movie with all the essential Halloween ingredients this year -- you know, talking cats, zombies, witches and a magical book -- then you might want to get Hocus Pocus for yourself. It's available in 4K for the first time this year, and you can rent it for as little as $3 or buy it for $10. That purchase price is half the usual $20.

And don't forget that you have a lot of other options for scary movies this month as well. Fandango has about 400 horror movies on sale for $5 each through the end of the month.

I was frankly a little surprised at the popularity of Hocus Pocus. The movie lost $16 million at the box office when it debuted in theaters, and as a comedy -- Bette Midler notwithstanding -- I expected that something with a bit more bite, like Halloween or A Nightmare on Elm Street, would be more popular. But Hocus Pocus has only grown in stature over the decades and in retrospect, I suppose it's a family film that everyone can enjoy.

Here are all the places I've found that you can grab Hocus Pocus:

