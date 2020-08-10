Buy an Amazon Echo Studio, get an Echo Show 5 and Philips Hue light for free

Sarah Tew/CNET

The other day, Best Buy started giving away an Echo Show 5 with every 3-piece Eero mesh Wi-Fi router (and the deal is still going). Proof positive that Amazon isn't always the best place to buy Amazon gadgets, Best Buy has an even crazier deal today: Buy an . That's 34% off the whole bundle if you bought everything separately, or think of it this way: $105 of free stuff when you spend $200.

The over at Amazon -- with no freebies -- so this is an awesome deal. The Echo Studio itself earned high marks in its CNET review, with Ty Pendlebury concluding that "the Amazon Echo Studio produces a monstrous cloud of sound that works great with action movies and spacious styles of music. It offers a lot of features, including Dolby Atmos, excellent connectivity and Fire TV hookup, for a relatively affordable price." So pair that "relatively affordable price" with an Echo Show 5 -- usually priced at $90 -- and a Philips Hue light and you're definitely in business.

The Echo Studio isn't an audiophile-grade speaker, to be sure, but it's the best one that Amazon has released in its smart speaker line, and its combination of audio and assistance features make it a really good value. I don't know why Best Buy is quite so generous at the moment -- turf war with Amazon? Massive overstock of Echo Show 5s? -- but I am not complaining.

To make sure you're really getting the same deal I'm talking about, go to the Best Buy product page, scroll down a little and expand the "Overview" section. Make sure it includes the Echo Show and Hue light. Or add it to your cart and make sure all three items show up on the checkout page. This deal could expire at any time, so I'm not making any promises it'll still be here later in the week.

