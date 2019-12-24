CNET también está disponible en español.

A snazzy espresso maker, a modern knife set and other last-minute in-store deals

There's still time to be the holiday gift hero.

Looking for a last-minute Christmas or Hanukkah gift that doesn't suck? Best Buy has a fancy Brim espresso machine on discount marked off $134 down to just $266 for today only. The best part? You can snag this deal by ordering online and then pick it up today at a local brick-and-mortar Best Buy.

For the serious java-drinker, this Brim 19-bar chrome espresso machine is barista-quality and looks great. It sports a large water reservoir and milk frother for cappuccino and receives high marks in verified purchase reviews. It normally retails for $400 and the one-day sale price is the cheapest we've seen it online.

If you're looking for a different sort of gift that cuts through the clutter, Best Buy also has a deal on a high-performance 7-piece Schmidt Brothers knife set down $60 to just $90 for today only. Like the Espresso machine, you can buy online and pick it up in-store to have ready for Christmas morning.

Not gunning for tomorrow? These deals can also be shipped for free with Best Buy's fast, free shipping. 

