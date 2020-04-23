Take $150 off this serious espresso machine and make coffee-shop drinks at home

Coffee shops may be mostly closed, but that doesn't mean you can't recreate the lattes, cappuccinos and other espresso drinks you've been missing at home. Best Buy currently has a professional Brim 19-Bar espresso system down $150 to just $250 for today only. For an espresso drinker, it feels like the perfect treat-yourself gift at the perfect treat-yourself moment (or maybe treat Mom?). There's also a solid 10-piece Cuisinart cookware set down to just $80: an especially good pick if you're starting from scratch, outfitting a new home (or second home) or kitchen, and need all the pots and pans. Let's take a closer look at both.

Best Buy The reviews are in, and this chic espresso maker is the real deal. The thermal coil system provides reliable temperatures when preparing espresso, and the hot water dispenser lets you prepare tea and hot cocoa for those who partake. Push button settings make it simple to brew. The commercial-style steam wand on this Brim 19-bar espresso maker will create perfect layers of foam or steamed milk for all your barista-style espresso drinks. Die-cast stainless steel construction delivers a stylish look and quality. Compare to Amazon and other retailers currently selling the same model for $350 or more.

Cuisinart Cook all the things with this 10-piece hard-anodized nonstick cookware set from trusted kitchen brand Cuisinart. Nonstick makes for easy use and maintenance, while the tempered glass covers let you see inside during cooking. The full set includes a 1-quart saucepan with cover, a 2.5-quart saute pan with cover, a 5-quart stockpot with cover, a 10-inch skillet, a slotted turner, a solid spoon and a slotted spoon.

