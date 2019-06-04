Bose Home 300 smart speaker promises Alexa and Google Assistant

Bose

Preorders for the new Bose dual-assistant smart speaker, the $260 Home Speaker 300, will begin on June 20, the company has announced.

The Home Speaker 300 is a six-inch tall, 360-degree speaker with a six microphone array which will "still hear you when the music is playing loud". Like the previous SoundTouch series the Home 300 offers six shortcut buttons for access to your favorite music or podcasts.

Bose is the second company, after Sonos with its Beam and One speakers, to allow both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant on one device, though not at one time.

Like other smart speakers users can use voice commands to request music, ask about the weather or control their smart home. The Bose also offers control via the Bose Music app, Apple AirPlay 2 or Bluetooth.

While the $399 Home Speaker 500 offers "stereo" sound the Home Speaker 300 is a mono design and lacks the larger model's LCD screen. Also, the other devices in Bose's Home range now offer both Google and Alexa but the Bose website says the Home Speaker 300 will receive the update later in summer. Representatives for Bose did not respond immediately to our requests for clarification.

The smart speaker market is already fairly saturated with Google and Amazon devices leading the pack, and even at the Home 300's price level it faces competition from the well-established $199 Sonos One and the $299 Apple HomePod.

