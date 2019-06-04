CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Smart Speakers & Displays

Bose Home 300 smart speaker promises Alexa and Google Assistant

Bose is taking on the Sonos One with its own dual-voice-assistant speaker, the Home Speaker 300, which will be available this month.

bose-home-speaker-300
Bose

Preorders for the new Bose dual-assistant smart speaker, the $260 Home Speaker 300, will begin on June 20, the company has announced.

The Home Speaker 300 is a six-inch tall, 360-degree speaker with a six microphone array which will "still hear you when the music is playing loud". Like the previous SoundTouch series the Home 300 offers six shortcut buttons for access to your favorite music or podcasts.

Bose is the second company, after Sonos with its Beam and One speakers, to allow both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant on one device, though not at one time.

Like other smart speakers users can use voice commands to request music, ask about the weather or control their smart home. The Bose also offers control via the Bose Music app, Apple AirPlay 2 or Bluetooth.

While the $399 Home Speaker 500 offers "stereo" sound the Home Speaker 300 is a mono design and lacks the larger model's LCD screen. Also, the other devices in Bose's Home range now offer both Google and Alexa but the Bose website says the Home Speaker 300 will receive the update later in summer. Representatives for Bose did not respond immediately to our requests for clarification.

The smart speaker market is already fairly saturated with Google and Amazon devices leading the pack, and even at the Home 300's price level it faces competition from the well-established $199 Sonos One and the $299 Apple HomePod.  

Mentioned Above
Sonos One (Black)
$169
See it
$179 Amazon
See It
$179 Adorama
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

Everything announced at WWDC: Get the latest on iOS 13, iPad OS, Dark Mode for iPhone and more.

New Mac Pro makes its debut: The long-awaited update to Apple's flagship desktop starts at $5,999, available in the fall.

Sonos One

Apple

Next Article: Apple WWDC 2019: iOS 13 dark mode, Mac Pro, MacOS 10.15 and everything Apple just announced