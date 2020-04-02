Blink has a new security camera, and it's only $35

Blink

Blink, maker of affordable security cameras for smart homes, just announced its cheapest model yet -- the $35 Blink Mini. Unlike previous Blink cameras, like the battery-powered, outdoor-rated XT2, the Blink Mini is an indoor camera that requires a power adapter.

Here's an overview of the Blink Mini:

Indoor camera

$35 for one camera, or $65 for two

Requires power adapter



Does not require a Blink Sync Module (unlike Blink's other cameras)

1080p HD live streaming

Motion zones

Two-way talk

Support for Alexa-enabled smart displays (to see live view or watch recorded clips) and smart speakers (to arm/disarm)

Free cloud storage trial through Dec. 31, 2020

After the cloud storage trial ends, users have the option to sign up for a subscription plan, starting at $3 per month (or $30 per year). A next-gen Blink Sync Module 2, available later this year, will be compatible with the Blink Mini as a local storage alternative to the Blink cloud storage plan. The Sync Module 2 will also retail for $35.

Amazon purchased startup Blink in 2017, with promises to unveil a $99 Blink Video Doorbell that has yet to hit stores. It currently sells the $80 Blink Indoor camera and the $100 Blink XT2, both battery-powered cameras.

The Blink Mini is available for preorder now on Amazon and will start shipping April 15.