Black Friday 2019 iPad deals: Pick up the 10.2-inch iPad for $299

One of the stars of Black Friday 2019 is the iPad. Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo and others have already unveiled some major discounts, culminating in Walmart's head-turner on this 10.5-inch iPad Pro last week. (The price has since creeped from $599 to $699 -- but it's still a total steal on a pro-caliber Apple tablet with 512GB of storage.)

But the best deals are still to come. And if you're in the market, take note: Walmart has announced that the new 10.2-inch iPad will hit $250 on Nov. 27. For now, B&H and Amazon are now selling it for $299. But if you can wait, you should.

In the meantime, we still like the 9.7-inch iPad for $289 at Amazon (though it's currently listed as out of stock until after the new year). And Best Buy is sticking with its worthy deal on the 256GB version of Apple's most deluxe tablet -- $950 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. (You need to be a member of the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program, the basic tier of which is free, to take advantage of the price.)

The discounts on the newer iPad Mini and iPad Air are still pretty negligible. We'd recommend waiting for the next round of deals to come through before buying either one of them.

Note that we're focused on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad here. Using LTE on a tablet is cool but, for most people, not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free.

Apple iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) iPad 2019 (32GB) $329 $299 $250 iPad 2019 (128GB) $429 $399 $330 iPad 2018 (32GB) $329 $289 $249 iPad 2018 (128GB) $429 $400 $299 iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $385 $359 iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $469 $449 iPad Pro 11 (64GB) $799 $650 $649 iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $999 $952 $850 iPad Pro 12.9 (256GB) $1,149 $950 $950

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a nice deal on an older version of Apple's iPad Pro. Yes, the discount was up to $400 last week. And, yes, this 10.5-inch iPad was released in 2017. But, still. Walmart's loaded configuration (512GB of storage, Apple's A10X processor) is a bargain at $699 -- even in 2019. Read our 10.5-inch iPad Pro review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Last week, Best Buy had the best price we'd seen on the 64GB model, with a $300 discount. That deal is gone -- but the company is now offering $200 off the step-up 256GB model (and the 512GB and 1TB versions, too). Note that you need to be a member of Best Buy's My Best Buy reward program to see the sale prices. Read our iPad Pro review.

Apple Best Buy comes within $1 of the all-time lowest price we've seen for the 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro, $650. And the 256GB model is also on sale for $800. Note that you need to be a member of the retailer's My Best Buy program to get this sale price. Read our iPad Pro review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Last year's 9.7-inch iPad is pretty much the same as the new 10.2-inch model -- just with a slightly smaller display and no dock connection. And this is the lowest price we've seen in a minute. Note: Amazon says this model won't be in stock until after the new year. Read our 9.7-inch iPad review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Walmart is offering a modest discount on the 128GB model. Alternately, you can snag the cellular-enabled 32GB version of this iPad for $329, though, as always, you need to supply the data service. Read our iPad 2018 review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The smallest model in the current iPad lineup comes with the smallest discount. You can find the iPad Mini at most retailers for $384 -- that's $15 off the Apple Store list price. Read our iPad Mini review.

