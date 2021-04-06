Biden will move up deadline for states to open COVID-19 vaccines to all adults

Sarah Tew/CNET

President Joe Biden on Tuesday will announce that he wants states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines by April 19, taking nearly two weeks off his previous May 1 deadline.

The Biden administration has been working to ramp up availability of COVID-19 vaccines, including increasing the number of pharmacies in the federal vaccine program from 17,000 to nearly 40,000 stores. The government is also working to open a dozen more federally run mass vaccinations sites. In March, Biden said the US was on track to have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine for every adult in America by the end of May.

In total, more than 167 million vaccines doses have been administered in the US, according to numbers from John Hopkins University, with over 48 million people being fully vaccinated. Three coronavirus vaccines have been rolled out in the US -- two-shot vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna as well as a one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson -- after being authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.

Biden is scheduled to visit a vaccination site in Alexandria, Virginia, on Tuesday and later to deliver remarks on the state of vaccinations during a briefing at the White House.

