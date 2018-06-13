Best PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo E3 deals

While E3 is mostly about new games and sometimes new hardware, it also brings with it a slew of "E3" deals. Microsoft is having what it calls "The Biggest Xbox Sale of the Year" and Sony has its "Best of E3" sale in the PlayStation Store along with its "Days of Play" sale in other retail outlets.
Best deals for PlayStation 4 (valid through June 17)
- PlayStation 4 Pro Console for $350 ($50 off)
- PlayStation VR Doom Bundle for $200 ($100 off)
- Limited Edition blue and gold standard PS4 with 1TB for $300
- PS4 DualShock 4 Controller (all colors) for $40 ($25 off)
Top PS4 game deals:
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for $16.49 (digital)
- God of War for $50 (digital)
- Horizon Zero Dawn for $10 ($20 off)
- Grand Theft Auto V for $19.79 (digital)
- Watchdogs 2 Deluxe Edition for $18 (digital)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition for $25.79 (digital -- 10 percent less with PS Plus)
Best deals for Xbox One (valid through June 17)
- Xbox One X console for $449 ($50 off) -- This is the first official discount of the Xbox One X
- Xbox One S 500GB Console for $199 ($80 off)
- Xbox One S 1TB Console for $250 ($50 off)
- Xbox One S 1TB PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for $249 ($50 off)
- Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Limited Edition Gaming Bundle $299
- Xbox One S 1TB Sea of Thieves Bundle for $249 ($50 off)
- Xbox One Custom Controllers (Various Discounts)
- Buy 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold, Get 3 Months Free ($25)
- 6 Months of Xbox Game Pass for $30 ($30 off) -- Allows you to play 100+ games from an online library for "free"
Top Xbox One game deals:
- Sea of Thieves for $30 ($30 off)
- Assassins Creed Origins for $30 ($30 off)
- Titanfall 2 for $6 ($14 off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands for $20
- Tomb Raider Definitive Edition for $6
- Grand Theft Auto V for $20 ($40 off)
Nintendo Switch deal (valid through June 16)
