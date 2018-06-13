CNET también está disponible en español.

Best PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo E3 deals

With every E3 we not only get new game announcements but deals on existing games and hardware.

While E3 is mostly about new games and sometimes new hardware, it also brings with it a slew of "E3" deals. Microsoft is having what it calls "The Biggest Xbox Sale of the Year" and Sony has its "Best of E3" sale in the PlayStation Store along with its "Days of Play" sale in other retail outlets.

Best deals for PlayStation 4 (valid through June 17)

Top PS4 game deals:

Best deals for Xbox One (valid through June 17)

Top Xbox One game deals:

Nintendo Switch deal (valid through June 16)

