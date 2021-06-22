John McAfee dies at 75: reports Best Prime Day deals still available Subway tuna Loki episode 3 recap Sexy Beasts trailer Both child tax credit portals now open
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Prime Day gaming hardware deals: Laptops, keyboards, headsets and more (Updated: Expired)

Get your battle station ready with these deals.

Listen
- 00:17
Deal
Savings
Price
Show more (2 items)

Amazon Prime Day is on its second day. This is the time to step up your gaming equipment without spending a lot of money. Whether you're playing on a PS5, Xbox Series X or S, Nintendo Switch or on PC, there's plenty of deals to choose from. We picked out the best sales for your gaming needs that'll keep some money in your wallet. 

Razer Blade 15 Base: $950

Save $550
Razer

Gaming laptops continue to bring the power in the smallest packages. Razer's Blade 15 Base packs a lot for the price: Intel Core i7-10750H with six cores, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 15.6-inch, 1080p, 120Hz screen. All in a laptop that's less than an inch thick.

$950 at Amazon

SteelSeries Rival 650 Wireless Gaming Mouse: $76

Save $44
Steelseries

If you want to play better, you need better hardware, especially when it comes to a mouse. But sometimes those wires can be annoying. The SteelSeries Rival 650 loses the wires but keeps the precision of a wired mouse.

$76 at Amazon

Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $100

Save $70
Razer

Mechanical keyboards are great for gaming. The combination of the feel and sounds combined with the heftiness make them ideal for people who are spending hours gaming. Razer's BlackWidow Elite gives gamers that mechanical keyboard feel, media buttons and Razer's signature RGB lighting.

$100 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite with 128GB microSDXC card: $200

Save $35

Although the Switch Lite isn't on sale, Amazon is throwing in a 128GB memory card. What's special about this card is that it's officially licensed by Nintendo, comes in red and has a Super Mario Bros. mushroom on it. The Switch Lite comes in blue, coral, gray, turquoise and yellow.

$200 at Amazon

Razer Kishi (for iPhone): $66

Save $34
Razer

If you're playing a lot of games on your phone, it's much better to use a controller instead of the touchscreen. Razer's Kishi provides a quality controller that snaps right onto your phone. Read our Razer Kishi review

$66 at Amazon

HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset: $33

Save $17
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you want a decent gaming headset and without spending a lot of money, the HyperX Cloud Stinger gets the job done. It combines quality headphones with a clear mic to talk to your teammates. 

$33 at Amazon

Seagate Master Chief LE 2TB External Hard Drive: $70

Save $22
Seagate

What better way to show off how much of a Halo fan you are by having a special edition hard drive with Master Chief on it? The 2TB USB 3.0 drive works with both the Xbox One and the Xbox Series consoles

$70 at Amazon
Prime Day 2021