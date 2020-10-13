CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Prime Day 2020 deals for less than $50: Save $30 on Amazon Echo Auto, $45 Echo Show 5 and more

Amazon Prime Day kicked off Tuesday, and we're already seeing a ton of great deals under 50 bucks.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Amazon Prime Day runs Oct. 13 and 14, and there are great sale options under $50, like the $25 Blink Mini, the $20 Echo Auto and more. I'll be updating this page regularly as new deals come in, so check this space for the best and most affordable sales this Prime Day. 

Smart home deals

Amazon Echo Auto

The Amazon Echo Auto brings Alexa into your car. Usually priced at $50, the Echo Auto costs just 20 bucks during Prime Day. Like other Alexa speakers, the Echo Auto lets you play music, place calls and much more.  Read the article.

Amazon Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 is Amazon's $90 smart display. But during Prime Day, this small display is half-price at just $45. Like other Amazon smart displays, this model works with the Alexa voice assistant to answer your questions about the weather, display a compatible security camera's live feed and more. Read the review.

Blink Mini Indoor Camera

The Blink Mini is one of the Amazon brand's newer indoor security cameras -- and it typically costs $35. Now, with a $10 discount, you can snag one for just $25. It's similar to the Wyze Cam Indoor, but doesn't have free cloud storage.  Read the review.

Streaming deals

Roku Express HD

This is Roku's most basic streaming player. It's usually priced at $30, but is available for just $21 during Prime Day. It can't handle 4K HDR streaming, but works well otherwise.  Read our Roku Express (2019) review.

Roku Premiere

The Roku Premiere typically sells for $40, but is just $27 while supplies last. It takes the basics from the Express HD and adds in the ability to handle 4K HDR content.  Read more.

Roku Streaming Stick Plus

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus retails for $50, but is available for $37 ($13 off) during Prime Day.  Unlike the Premiere and Express HD versions, the Streaming Stick Plus connects to TVs equipped with HDMI ports -- and can stream up to 4K. Read the review.

