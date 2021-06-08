Best Lenovo laptop deals: Save on newly released ThinkPad and Yoga models

Deal Savings Price









From Amazon to Walmart, there are a number of places to find an early Prime Day laptop deal, and another such place is Lenovo. The company recently refreshed many of its laptop lines with 11th-gen Intel processors, the latest Wi-Fi standards and enhanced security features, among other changes. And many of these new models, from business-class ThinkPads to two-in-one convertible Yogas, are available at deep discounts.

You'll need discount codes for some of these Lenovo deals, which we've listed below, but they should appear on the Lenovo page too. Now let's dive into the deals and find you a new Lenovo laptop. We'll keep this page updated with all the latest Lenovo deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET You can get a well-equipped model of Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad for $1,709 with code THINKJUNE. It features an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and is rated for 400 nits of brightness.

Lenovo At a mere 1.99 pounds, the X1 Nano holds the title of the lightest ThinkPad. This Intel Evo laptop is based on a 13-inch, 450-nit, 2K display, with an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. It's over $1,100 off with code THINKJUNE.

Lenovo Lenovo's ThinkPad T series is second only to the company's flagship X1 Carbon line in the ThinkPad pecking order. The ThinkPad T14s is a slimmer version of the ThinkPad T14, though not quite as thin as the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon. This configuration is nearly half off with code JUNEDEAL1 and features a 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch display features a full HD resolution and is rated for 300 nits of brightness.

Lenovo Lenovo's entry-level business convertible features a 13.3-inch, 300-nit, full HD touchscreen that can rotate into tablet mode. This model is on sale with code THINKJUNE and serves up the latest Intel silicon. It features an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's new premium two-in-one convertible features 11th-gen Intel processors for better performance and battery life, but the rest of the package sticks to last year's script for the Yoga C940. This loaded 14-inch configuration features an 11th-gen Core i7 chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch touchscreen features a full HD resolution and is rated for 400 nits of brightness. Read our Lenovo Yoga 9i review.