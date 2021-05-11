Best Lenovo laptop deals: Save big on ThinkPads, Yogas and more

Deal Savings Price















Lenovo is refreshing many of its laptop lines this month with 11th-gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 5000 processors, the latest Wi-Fi standards and enhanced security features, among other changes. You can save on the new models as well as previous-generation laptops with tenth-gen Intel and AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs. You'll find huge price cuts on a variety of laptops, from business-class ThinkPads to two-in-one convertible Yogas to a high-powered Legion gaming laptop.

You'll need discount codes for some of these Lenovo deals, which we've listed below, but they should appear on the Lenovo page too. Now let's dive into the deals and find you a new Lenovo laptop. We'll keep this page updated with all the latest Lenovo deals.

Lenovo You can get a well-equipped model of Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad for $1,649 with code THINKMAY. It features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and is rated for 400 nits of brightness.

Lenovo At a mere 1.99 pounds, the X1 Nano holds the title of the lightest ThinkPad. This Intel Evo laptop is based on a 13-inch, 450-nit, 2K display, with an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. It's half-price with code THINKMAY.

Lenovo Lenovo's ThinkPad T series is second only to the company's flagship X1 Carbon line in the ThinkPad pecking order. The ThinkPad T14s is a slimmer version of the ThinkPad T14, though not quite as thin as the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon. This configuration is half off with code THINKMAY and features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch display features a full HD resolution but only 250 nits of brightness.

Lenovo Lenovo's ThinkPad T series is second only to the company's flagship X1 Carbon line in the ThinkPad pecking order. The ThinkPad T14 isn't quite as slim as the ThinkPad T14s, but this sale model stands out for its abundance of screen brightness (500 nits) and solid-state storage (1TB). Based on the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750U CPU and also featuring an ample 16GB of RAM, this 14-inch business laptop is discounted with code THINKMAY.

Lenovo This ThinkPad X13 is a 13-inch ultraportable for those who can't afford the high prices of the X1 Carbon. This AMD-based model is discounted with code THINKMAY and features a Ryzen 5 Pro 4650U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch display should be crisp and bright with a full HD resolution and is rated for 500 nits.

Lenovo Lenovo's entry-level business convertible features a 13.3-inch, 300-nit, full HD touchscreen that can rotate into tablet mode. This model is on sale with code THINKMAY and serves up the latest Intel silicon. It features an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD.

Josh Goldman/CNET It's a generation behind the Yoga 7i two-in-one and not quite as thin and lightweight as its high-end siblings, the Yoga C940 and Yoga 9i, but the Yoga C740 still has an all-metal chassis and a premium look and feel. And while it doesn't have all the extras of the C940 or 9i, you still get features like pen support and a privacy shutter for the webcam. You can save $307 with code SAVEMORE on this well-rounded configuration that features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD. The 15.6-inch touch display features full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and is rated for an exceedingly bright 500 nits. Read our Lenovo Yoga C740 (15-inch) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The precursor to the Yoga 9i, the C940 delivers 10th-gen Intel processors and is designed to instantly wake from sleep, one of the phonelike features it received courtesy of Intel's Project Athena. This discounted model with code YOGAFIRESALE and runs on a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch touch display can be rotated 360 degrees into tablet mode and features a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and 400 nits of brightness. Read our Lenovo Yoga C940 review.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's new premium two-in-one convertible features 11th-gen Intel processors for better performance and battery life, but the rest of the package sticks to last year's script for the Yoga C940. You can save $140 with code SAVEMORE on this 14-inch configuration that features an 11th-gen Core i7 chip, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read our Lenovo Yoga 9i review.

Lenovo Trade the lower-end Legion 5i's plastic chassis for all-aluminum sleekness and you get the Legion 7i. This discounted configuration with code SAVEMORE features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. With a 1TB SSD, there's room to store the largest game libraries. The 15.6-inch FHD display should be fast and bright: It has a 144Hz refresh rate and is rated for 500 nits of brightness.