Best kids tablets for 2020

With plenty of entertaining and educational content out in the world, it's easy to see why children love tablets. They can play games, watch movies, read books, listen to music -- even learn to code on a tablet -- all while learning the basics of using a computer. Before buying a tablet for your kid, it's important to consider the durability, affordability and lifespan for a child-friendly tablet.

Since children tend to be a little more clumsy and unusually sticky, it's a good idea to invest in a tablet with a sturdy construction or a durable case that can protect a delicate glass screen against any drops or scratches. Most kids also don't need top-of-the-line features, either. With that in mind, it may be best to avoid pricey premium tablets like the iPad Pro and Surface Pro. Many kid-friendly tablets even give robust parental control options that let parents monitor the amount of screen time and the content children can access.

Amazon The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is the kid-friendly version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 with the largest display in the lineup of Amazon tablets. Just like its 7- and 8-inch siblings, the tablet features a ton of parental control options and a rubberized bumper case to protect against drops. This 10-inch tablet also includes a two-year "no questions asked" replacement warranty and a one-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited, a content library that gives kids access to plenty of age-appropriate videos, books, games and apps.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is two inches smaller and $70 cheaper than the 10-inch version, but it includes the same bundle of parental controls, rubberized bumper case, two-year worry-free replacement warranty and a one-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited. Compared to the Kids Edition of the Fire 7, the HD 8 is $30, more but is packed with a higher-resolution screen, faster performance and more storage making it a worthwhile upgrade. Read our Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition (2017) review.

Amazon Priced at $100, the Amazon Fire 7 is the most budget-friendly option out of the lineup of Kids Edition Amazon tablets. It does a decent job at most tasks and includes the same bundle of parental controls, padded case, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited. Read our Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition (2017) review.

