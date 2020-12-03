The best home security cameras to buy this year for less than $100

Some of the security cameras I recommend are expensive, but there's a growing number of great products that cost less money. Here's my curated list of the best budget home security cameras priced under $100. These three cheap home security cameras range a lot in terms of features and functionality, but they're all solid choices.

Wyze E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E You really can't beat the new Wyze Cam v3 if you're looking for an affordable security camera system with solid performance. Here's the gist: It costs $20

It comes with two weeks of free cloud storage

The camera has optional local storage via a built-in microSD card slot

You can set a custom motion detection zone for free These things combined make the Wyze Cam hard to match, especially since this next-gen model can be used inside or outside thanks to a new weatherproof housing. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, as well as Wyze's other devices. Read CNET's review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Tend Secure's Lynx indoor camera (now called the Indoor 2 camera) will set you back $60. This indoor cam has all of the regular features of a typical home security camera, like live streaming, motion detection and night vision. But this indoor security camera also comes with free seven-day video clip storage and free facial recognition capabilities. Use the app to build a custom database of friends, family members, and any other regular visitors (although with social distancing in full effect, visitors are probably at a minimum right now). Then the camera will detect faces and send alerts to your phone to let you know it just saw, "Dave" or "Molly." The performance of the camera's facial recognition improves over time, too, with use. Read more from CNET.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Blink Mini is a $35 indoor security camera. It comes with a power adapter and has a small footprint that won't take up much space inside your home. It has basic features and solid performance, making it a good option if you're looking for a straightforward indoor home security camera from Amazon smart home company Blink. Read the CNET review.

Now playing: Watch this: How to choose the right outdoor security camera for you

More security coverage at CNET