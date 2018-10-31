Trick-or-treat! It's finally Halloween! Here are the 64 scariest, creepiest and sometimes silliest films you can stream or watch on demand on Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, Showtime, Starz, AMC Premiere, MoviePlex, Cinemax, EPIX. And sorry folks, but you're going to have to catch Hocus Pocus on Freeform. Or rent it.

If you're looking for strictly horror, you can also check out the best horror films on Netflix.

Hulu

Buena Vista Pictures/Hulu

Also on EPIX. This Michael J. Fox classic about a teen werewolf will have you howling for more! I promise that's the last pun in this article.

Something about murderous children in a cornfield just feels autumnal to me.

It's a Swedish film about a little girl vampire. Am I selling it? It's fantastic, trust me.

Also on Netflix. I don't particularly get this franchise, but Hellraiser viewing parties are a pretty common Halloween activity. You do you.

Jeff Goldblum in a creature feature is all I'm really looking for in a Halloween film.

Also on Amazon. The first Paranormal Activity was pretty unnerving. It might be worth a revisit this Halloween.

Also on EPIX. If you have Netflix and want to watch a really good haunted house movie, skip this and watch The Conjuring. If not, Amityville is fine.

It's really a Christmas movie, but also you should be watching it year round.

Possibly the last time I found the ending to horror film surprising.

My 8-year-old self still believes deep down this is the greatest Halloween movie ever made. Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, please please return to making films.

Down with the yuppies! Honestly this is one of my all-time favorite films.

Also on Amazon. As a child I was only afraid of two things: Chucky and spiders. I am still terrified of both. But hey, now I'm also afraid of heights!

It's Wes Craven so I'm not even going to bother trying to convince you. Just watch it.

This Korean creature feature is easily one of the best films on this list.

Also on EPIX. It's a Halloween movie list, so I'm obligated to include Pumpkinhead.

Netflix

A24/Netflix

One of the few films on this list that is also a cinematic masterpiece.

Watch this after you finish watching The Nightmare Before Christmas.

I probably didn't need a family-friendly version of The Omen, but I enjoyed it nevertheless.

If you've come to this list looking for the scariest horror films, watch this one! Maybe with the lights on.

This movie stressed me out. In a good way, I promise. It's what it would be like if you turned your house into a Ouija board.

Watch only if you have a strong stomach!

As far as haunted house movies go, this one is better than The Amityville Horror, but not quite as good as The Conjuring.

This film was so scary that I still can't bring myself to watch any of the sequels or prequels!

Once again we learn that abstinence is the only way to prevent slow-moving nightmare monsters from trying to kill you. What a helpful PSA!

I'm going to throw this out there: more films should be set in the 1600s. Provided they're as good as The Witch.

This is the part where you stop reading the article and immediately go put on Ghostbusters. Don't worry, this article isn't going anywhere. I'll wait.

Amazon Prime

Also on Hulu. I know the found footage gimmick is tired, but do you actually remember how scary this movie was? An entire generation couldn't go camping for like a decade after it came out.

Carrie is so good! Sissy Spacek just has a special place in my heart. It isn't at all related to Halloween, but you should also check out Coal Miner's Daughter.

Shark movie!!! Sorry, didn't mean to get that excited. But I did see The Meg on opening weekend. Are you a "shark movie" person? No better time to find out!

This is the American remake of Let the Right One In. And it's pretty well done for US market cash grab.

HBO

It was fantastic. I'm disappointed I have to wait almost a year for the sequel to come out.

I've watch Practical Magic a number of times over the last 20 years, including quite recently, and I still don't know if I even like this movie. And isn't that the markings of a great mediocre film?

This is one of my favorite films to watch on Halloween. Hannibal Lecter is a magnificent villain.

This movie will freak me out always and forever!

This is the quite possibly the most perfect Halloween movie on this list. Demon spawn!

I'll say this about the remake: it's probably more suspenseful than the original. But the original left me feeling emotionally violated, and that's a special kind of horror that's hard to replicate. Still the remake is worth a watch.

Showtime

Frankly, I could use more sci-fi horror films. And more Vin Diesel.

If you don't barf while watching the shaking cameras, it's a pretty good creature feature.

For all the gore lovers.

Starz/Starz Encore

Not big on horror? No worries, you can check out one of the greatest comedies ever made instead!

Scream is just such a fun film. And why can't a slasher film be fun?

This would pair well with The Omen for a Halloween double feature!

Teen witches!!!

Is it just me or does anyone else find Edward Scissorhands incredibly soothing to watch?

I always appreciate a well done horror comedy!

If you plan on watching Saw, I also recommend checking out our interview with screenwriter Leigh Whannell. He tells us about his 5-year-old's bedtime story demands and let's just say, twisted storytelling definitely runs in the family.

AMC Premiere

Watch the original. Then catch the latest film in the franchise in theaters this month.

Chris Sarandon as a vampire? Sold!

I thought this movie was really scary when I was 13. It might still be scary. There's really no way of knowing these things.

MoviePlex

It's possible I've seen this film more than any other film on this list. Don't judge me!

You can't get more classic than Frankenstein!

I went as the Bride for Halloween one year. This isn't relevant to my recommendation, but I'm trying to sell you on a film from 1935.

Okay here's my pitch: Jessica Walters and Clint Eastwood. Are you sold?

Not to be confused with the Brooke Shield's film. This one is about a lagoon monster.

This is possibly one of the worst films ever made, but it stars Gerard Butler as Dracula. So you should probably watch it anyway.

Also on EPIX. I'm almost positive people have written dissertations on the influence of this film on the horror genre. So, I dunno, maybe check out?

EPIX

Anjelica Huston is majestic in this Roald Dahl adaptation.

My Mom really loves the Madea movies. And who am I to deny you options?

Don't you want to finally understand what a "Jacob's Ladder scenario" actually is?

Definitely worth it for Vincent Price.

Cinemax

I refuse to fact check this, but Get Out is possibly the only Oscar winner on this list. That's inaccurate. Ruth Gordon won an Oscar for Rosemary's Baby. And The Silence of the Lambs won like 5 Academy Awards too. Are you happy? Get Out is fantastic though.

Universal Pictures

On the one hand it's a pretty good remake, on the other hand Zack Snyder directed it. Your call.

You'll never want to fly again!

Ghost movies are great for Halloween, right?

