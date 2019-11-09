Grandparents are not always the easiest people to shop for on your gift list. It's difficult to weasel out an answer for what they really want for the holidays and they're often not quite up to date with all the latest tech that you may find intriguing as gift ideas. Of course, one of the best gifts to give your grandmother or grandfather is quality time spent together, but it feels better to show up with something tangible in hand. Plus, if you won't be with your grandparents for the holidays, these gifts are perfect to deliver to their home and easy to set up.

Forget that last-minute scratchy sweater your grandpa didn't really want anyways, and get ready to give him something he'll love this holiday season and through the new year with these unique gifts for grandparents.

An Alexa smart speaker is the perfect gift to buy for your grandparent. My own grandpa uses his constantly to read him the news and his favorite audio books, tell him the time and more set functions that are personalized to his interests. Alexa can also help someone remember their medications, play music, turn the lights on and control the thermostat. If your grandparent isn't completely mobile, or would rather not be getting up every few minutes, an Echo is a great way to let them stay connected to the world right from their armchair. It's also great for anyone with mobility issues because once it's set up, you can control it completely with your voice. There's a plethora of Alexa devices out there, but the Echo Dot is an affordable buy that's small enough to fit anywhere and has a great speaker. Read our Amazon Echo Dot (third-generation) review.

Pillsy As we get older, we tend to need to take more medications every day. The Pillsy smart cap helps make that process a little bit easier. This pill cap detects when you've opened the bottle and tells you if you've missed a dose or are about to accidentally double dose, a potentially life-saving idea. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity and a free app, so your grandparent (or a caretaker) can monitor their habits. You can also set the app up to remind you when your grandparent misses a dose -- if they live alone, buy it for them; it's a useful way to keep tabs on their health.

Tile Do you have that one elderly family member who is constantly misplacing their precious belongings? As we grow old, it often becomes harder to keep track of all of our various knick knacks. Combined with declining eyesight, this forgetfulness can turn into a problem. This Tile tracker pack is perfect to buy for anyone who struggles with losing things. It comes with two Tile Mates, which can be looped onto a key ring, and two Tile Slims, which can be slid into a wallet or stuck on a laptop. The Tile app tracks the location of your missing item, and if it's out of range, other Tile users will let you know if they come into contact with it.

Filimen If you can't be with your grandparents this holiday season, here's something you can buy to give them a precious way to stay in touch with you that everyone will enjoy. A family photo book, phone calls and personalized, handwritten letters are great, but sometimes it's nice to just know that someone is thinking about you. If you touch your friendship lamp, the other person's will light up too at the same time, a sweet way to connect grandparents and grandkids. All you have to do is both be connected to Wi-Fi. You can connect as many friendship lamps together as you want, and they have hundreds of color options. You can pick a different color light for each family member, so you know exactly who is missing you at any moment. Although the lamps are a bit pricey, they are an amazing way to stay in touch with an extended family scattered throughout the world.

Amazon If your grandparent loves reading, but dislikes lugging heavy books back and forth, an E-reader is an amazing idea for a present to buy for them that they will enjoy. The Kindle keeps getting better and better, and the newest model is lightweight, waterproof and has a battery life that lasts for weeks. This Kindle can also connect with Bluetooth headphones and speakers, so if your grandparent would rather listen to books aloud it can help with that too. Read our Amazon Kindle (2019) review.

