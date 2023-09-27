21 Best Personalized Gifts That Are Worth Ordering Early

Personalized gifts are on another level of gift-giving. Not only are you hunting for something your recipient likes, but you're also altering it so it's custom to them. However, not all personalized gifts are created equal. The last thing you want is for your loved one to open the wrapping paper and give you a frozen smile that reads, "This is going straight to the back of the closet." That's why we've put together this gift guide, which includes 21 vetted personalized gifts that they'll be eager to display or use. And all you have to do is click to order. It's a no-brainer.

It's easy to find a variety of personalized items these days, but what you'll find here goes beyond tried-and-true options like engraved champagne glasses or monogrammed cufflinks. Instead, here you'll find unique but practical gifts that will likely be used and appreciated, like personalized AirPods, tote bags or a cutting board decorated with their initials. We also know that something whimsical and fun can be equally awesome -- a photo puzzle, for instance, or even a beverage tub for holiday parties. Pet portraits, personalized jewelry, or celebrity video messages are special options for those you know well. Whatever you choose, adding that extra special personalized touch is sure to bring holiday cheer.

There's nothing more nostalgic than seeing your grandpop's or grandmother's handwritten recipe card. It transports you to standing in their kitchen, watching them briskly put the meal together as you sneak taste tests. Immortalize their favorite recipe on a cutting board and give it to a family member or friend. This is especially touching for anyone who lives far away from their loved one or who's since lost them. Bonus: It's currently 50% off for a limited time. $21 at Etsy

Rather than giving your giftee a stack of photos, turn them into something useful and give them this photo calendar on an easel. It can show off your favorite moments together, or you can comb through their Instagram and Facebook feeds and choose special photos from their year. $59 at Artifact Uprising

Treat the cook in your life an engraved chef's knife they can use to whip up masterpieces in the kitchen. This particular one was forged by a fifth-generation bladesmith and made in France's iconic knife-making region, Thiers. Your giftee will be sufficiently impressed by the quality. Just one note to keep in mind: The custom engraving is an extra $30. $159 at Made In

Engrave a loved one's initials or the address for their childhood home. With up to four letters or numbers allowed on this key, the opportunities are endless. Oak and Luna also offers this elegant piece in sterling silver ($64) and 10k solid gold ($220).

Apple/CNET screenshot Engraved Apple gadgets Personalize those AirPods, AirTags or iPad Yes, there are still a small number of Apple gadgets that you can get with a custom engraving. Obviously, you're limiting the hand-me-down value of these gadgets, and you're paying a premium for them at the Apple Store, but a personalized note or symbol on those AirPod headphones, AirTag trackers or iPad tablets is a great way to show you thought ahead. Pro tip: AirTags start at just $29, so they're a great stocking-stuffer for an iPhone owner. See at Apple

Letterfolk Letterfolk tile mat Customize this doormat again and again Letterfolk's tile mat is a doormat you can customize. It makes a fun personalized gift for the crafter on your holiday list, or for the person who loves trendy home decor. The mat includes black and white tiles, but you can buy extra colors separately for $12 each. Change the mat each season for cheer that lasts all year. $75 at West Elm

Cameo Cameo video message A personal message from a celebrity will make someone's day A Cameo video message is the perfect unique personalized gift for the person who has everything. At the click of a button, a celebrity will record a personalized video that you can download and send. Singers, reality stars, athletes and even politicians are among the options. Prices range: Tom Felton, also known as Harry Potter's Draco Malfoy, will cost you $599, but you can get a special message from Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga for $175. Look out for holiday deals from select celebrities. If you're looking for something more festive, you can buy a cameo from Santa Claus, starting from $10. See at Cameo

Uncommon Goods Handwritten message money clip A sweet, everyday reminder Etch a personal message or signature into a sterling silver money clip. Submit a note from a card, or anywhere else you have handwriting captured. This engraved money clip will be a gift they treasure forever. Bonus: The money clips are handmade in the US. by Indiana artist Heidi Hale. $185 at Uncommon Goods

Ravensburger Custom Ravensburger photo puzzle A holiday memory they can put together again and again You can create your own quality Ravensburger puzzle with a favorite photo of your choice, whether it's a pic of your furry friend or a family photo. The 1,000-piece puzzle is 27 by 20 inches when put together. The puzzle fan in your life will love this nostalgic gift. Bonus: The family can gather round and work on the puzzle together for a cozy holiday activity. $46 at Ravensburger

Madewell Madewell monogram tote A sturdy leather bag to treasure Madewell's best-selling leather tote bag is a crowd-pleaser. It comes in true black, English saddle and true black brown, and can be personalized with a variety of font and text colors. Quality construction and classic style make this tote a perfect present for the holidays or other special occasion, and the personalized monogram is the icing on the cake. Note: The monogramming option is currently unavailable on Madewell's website, but you can still call their customer service line (866-544-1937) to get it added. Monogramming costs $10, although it's free for Madewell Insiders. $178 at Madewell

Merci Maman Personalized flat bangle This bangle can be customized on the inside and outside with a sweet message and custom text, and can be hand engraved on the same day. The flat bangle is a subtle piece that's easily stackable with other jewelry. It comes in either a sterling silver, 18K gold plated or an 18K rose-gold plated finish. The bangle has flexible sizing. $49 at Merci Maman

Erin Condren Erin Condren planner Personalize a Lifeplanner for an organized new year Erin Condren's popular planners are a great gift for organized types and the list maker in your life. There are so many fun covers to choose from, and everything can be personalized with a name or initials. Features include monthly quotes, calendars, note sheets, stickers and even a ruler. $60 at Erin Condren

Williams Sonoma Marble & Brass Monogram Board Upgrade their butter board game Whether your giftee is into the "butter board" trend or loves a classic charcuterie spread, this handcrafted Williams Sonoma monogrammed piece will be a favorite. The 14x9-inch modern white marble board features a polished brass single initial in the corner. Upgrade tip: Toss in a set of cheese knives for an ultra-luxe gift. $50 at Williams Sonoma

My Face Socks My Face Socks Use photos to create a fun, affordable gift How can you not order a pair of custom photo personalized socks? You know you'll get a reaction when this creative, hilarious gift is unwrapped. Choose from dozens of colorful sock styles, upload the image of your choice (a pet, child, significant other) and choose your size. Hot tip: My Face Socks also make great stocking stuffers and White Elephant gifts. $26 at My Face Socks

Sally Rose Sallyrose name necklace A name necklace from Sallyrose is a perfect first piece of "real" jewelry. Kids and teens will love the cute character options; pick a Hello Kitty, Harry Potter, Disney or Star Wars charm to accent your sterling silver or gold-plated 18-inch necklace. This thoughtful gift will arrive in a sweet gift box, ready to pop under the tree. Bonus: I like the affordable price. $70 at Sallyrose

Little Navy Little Navy pajamas Customization makes these pj's even sweeter These super soft pajamas would already be an adorable gift, but adding a name makes them an even better gift idea. Choose from long- or short-sleeved styles and fun designs, including peanut butter and jelly, cookies and milk, city scenes, rainbows, pizza and forest animals. And they'd be even cuter as a sibling set. $60 at Little Navy