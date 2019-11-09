Sarah Tew/CNET

Whether your'e newly dating or have been together forever, live in the same house or are long distance -- buying the best gift for your boyfriend can be incredibly difficult. There's an unspoken pressure to find the perfect item that he'll actually use or wear, and not just pull out from the back of his closet when you ask about it. And it needs to feel personal, too. This is not a gift card situation. You need a unique gift idea!

Whether your looking for cute gifts, a romantic gift, or creative gifts, we've identified 11 items that could be just the right special gift for your boyfriend. Whether he's a gym-obsessive, a vinyl lover or stocks his closet with on-trend threads, we've got the perfect gift for him.

Ekster This is a perfect gift for guys looking to pare down. The traditional leather clamshell can be an oppressor, weighing a man down underneath a patty of old receipts, ticket stubs and expired credit cards. Enter the minimalist wallet. Ekster's classy Parliament features a quick-access mechanism, RFID-blocking tech and an optional Bluetooth tracking feature.

Mr. Porter What makes Patagonia's gear a great choice is that it's versatile enough for both outdoor activities and evenings out on the town. He can wear this double-sided, ethically made fleece jacket on a weekend getaway in the woods or out for cocktails. Also, this neutral color goes perfect with almost any outfit and there are plenty of pockets for his keys and wallet. (And maybe you can even borrow it for yourself sometime).

Macys Yes, this record player will spin all of his vinyl -- even those dreaded Fugazi records. Making is gift even more perfect is that it's also bluetooth-compatible, for when he wants to switch over to his favorite podcast. Trust us, this is a level up from a bluetooth speaker. Also, if you're looking for something a little more higher-end for your music-lover, we've got you covered.

Bloomingdales Spring wedding season will be here before we know it, and these brass and copper cufflinks will bring his formal-wear game to new heights. This is an especially great gift for guys who need something special to ensure they are best-dressed.

Lululemon Show him that Lululemon isn't only for women with these absurdly comfortable sweatpants. A step up from his college sweats, these joggers are stretchy, comfy and still stylish enough to wear outside the house. A really great buy for sporty guys!

Nordstrom A little bit retro, a little bit sporty and 100% classic. These Nikes match nicely with any outfit.

Foot Locker Surprise: Fanny packs are officially cool again. This retro-looking waist pack has enough space his phone, credit cards, and anything else he needs to carry and slings over the shoulders to keep your man's hands free.

Target A shave kit is pretty much a classic boyfriend present, but Harry's holiday set is a really special gift. This handy set from one of the better brands includes a limited-edition red blade handle, shave gel and after-shave balm. Nice.

Amazon If your guy is tracking macros, help transform his post-workout protein smoothie game with a high-powered blender that has three pre-programmed settings (smoothie, ice crush and soup). He won't even be craving a cup of coffee after such a healthy breakfast!

East Dane If your guy likes creative gifts and is the type to spend a Saturday afternoon at MOMA, this stainless steel water bottle -- featuring a piece by Jean-Michel Basquiat -- will become his new favorite hydrator. If this water bottle might not be your guy's thing, check out 10 more that might wet his whistle

Sarah Tew/CNET The JBL Clip 3 wireless bluetooth speaker is a great choice because it can go everywhere he does, from the beach (it's waterproof) to a backyard party. And trust us, it gets really loud.

Originally published earlier this month.