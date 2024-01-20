X
19 Perfect Galentine's Day Gifts to Show Your Besties Some Love

Make your friends feel extra special with these picks.

Lindsey Hunter Lopez
Marlen Cimaglia
Marlen has been a writer and editor for the past 10 years, covering beauty, fashion and commerce. When she's not writing, she's traveling abroad and exploring new cities.
Lindsey Hunter Lopez
Marlen Cimaglia
Valentine's Day doesn't have to be just for couples; you can show your friends love too. Your girlfriends have been there for you through all the ups and downs of the year, so they deserve some thoughtful trinkets come February. Enter Galentine's Day. Celebrated on Feb. 13, the day before Valentine's Day, it's a wonderful chance to show your gal pals just how much you appreciate their friendship. And what better way to show them you care than with a few thoughtful gifts curated toward their interests?

Whether you want to treat your best friend, a work BFF or a close acquaintance, this gift guide has it all. Your best friend since high school deserves something a little more special, so heart-shaped studs might be the perfect pick to celebrate the day. On the other hand, your work BFF also warrants a little something for making your 9-to-5 so much better. In her case, maybe a hydrating lip mask will pep up her day. And that close acquaintance you love to grab brunch with? A girl-themed party game is just the ticket. Here is what to get all the special ladies in your life. 

Oui the People bath soak

Give the gift of relaxation

Do you have a friend who's always on the go or putting in 10-plus hours of work a day? You might admire her motivation and drive, but chances are she needs some help slowing down. Help her carve out a window to unwind with the help of some aesthetic bath soaks. Specially formulated to relax the body and melt away stress, this particular blend smells like woodsy Italian Bergamot and uses organic aloe and sodium bicarbonate to pamper the skin.

The Milk Bar sampler

A fresh spin on the "box of chocolates" staple

Rather than gifting your favorite girlie a box of chocolates, upgrade the experience by giving her a Milk Bar sampler instead. The award-winning bakery first launched in NYC, but your friend doesn't have to book a ticket to taste its treats. Instead, she can try all of its iconic desserts in one box. The Milk Bar sampler comes with nine items altogether, ranging from its famous Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookies to its B'Day Truffles.

Hella Awkward card game

Get closer this Galentine's Day

Whether you want to stimulate deep conversations during your Galentine's brunch or have an introspective friend who would love the gift of deepening your relationship, this card game will help you do just that. It comes with 140 conversation starters that help you skip the small talk and instead tap into something deeper. Expect questions like "What is something you're afraid to go after?" and "When was the last time you forgave yourself?"

A Loving Table: Creating Memorable Gatherings book

For the hostess with the mostess in your life

The spirit of Galentine's Day is ladies celebrating ladies, so what better way to commemorate the special hostess in your life than with a dinner party coffee table book? This one fits the theme because it shines a spotlight on 30 hosting experts and how they pay tribute to their mothers and grandmothers through their own tablescapes or hosting traditions. They share tidbits like how they use their grandmother's iconic china or follow their mother's entertaining tricks to make their guests feel extra welcome. The book highlights how we learn from and honor the women in our lives.

Fenty Snackz Mini Lip Gloss Set

Gift makeup everyone covets

Any makeup connoisseur knows that Fenty Beauty's lipglosses are some of the best ones on the market. If your bestie loves to spend hours at Sephora or always has the most trending makeup in her purse, then she'll love this thoughtful gift. The Fenty Snacks mini lip gloss set has sample-size tubes of some of Fenty's most popular Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer shades. Specifically, she'll get to try out Fu$$y, Hot Chocolit and Glass Slipper.

Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Eye Gels

For your rosé lover

Do you have that one friend who always brings rosé over to your dinner parties, or she's your partner in crime at frozé cocktail bars? Celebrate her love for pink bubbly with these themed rosé eye gel masks. You "serve them chilled," which means you use them straight out of the fridge for an extra boost in depuffing. They help treat dark under eyes and make for a fun pampering gift.

Mixly Mocktail Kit

For the home bartender in your life

Whether your friend is extending Dry January and you want to support her, or she loves experimenting with new mocktail concoctions and flavors, this affordable set is a perfect Galentine's gift. Not only does it come with three premixed bottles to sample, but they will also look super aesthetic on her bar cart. The three flavors are Strawberry Pomegranate, Rosemary Lemon Honey and Pear Honey Vanilla Lime, and they come with recipe cards in case she wants to craft fancier libations.

Papier Full of Heart Notebook

Support their journaling goals

Do you have a writer in your life who could use a new notebook to scribble in? Or maybe you have someone who has an addiction to pretty notebooks? Or perhaps your friend mentioned that she wants to start journaling more, but doesn't quite have the motivation to start? Whatever the reason, she'll love this Galentine's themed hardcover notebook.

Birth month flower heart necklace

A tiny bouquet that will last forever

This handcrafted eco-resin heart necklace is such a sweet gift because it's personalized. Choose your girlfriend's birth flower (rose for June, daisy for April, etc.), and the dried blossoms will last forever inside the clear vegetable resin heart pendant. Complete with a 24k gold-plated chain, this is one thoughtful gift she's sure to love.

Heart Eyes sunglasses

She needs shades because her 2024 is so bright!

Heart-shaped sunnies are a fun, affordable way to show your friend you're thinking of her on Valentine's Day. This stylish pair is from Free People and comes in either red, matcha, black or tan. The tinted lenses will add substance and style to her accessory collection.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Pamper your pal's pucker with this popular lip mask

If you've got a friend who loves skincare products -- or has chronically dry lips -- Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask makes a perfect gift. Slather the vitamin C-infused mask on before bed for some instant TLC. She'll wake up with hydrated, super-soft lips. We suggest the Sweet Candy color/scent in honor of Valentine's Day.

Kodak Printomatic instant print camera

Capture moments of friendship instantly

For your fun-loving bestie: a point-and-shoot camera that prints instant photos. Kodak's Printomatic doesn't need ink cartridges, film or toner; it uses sticky-backed Zink Photo Paper to print 2x3-inch photos. The camera features a wide angle lens and a light sensor, and can save photos to a MicroSD card (not included). And the Printomatic is available in pink -- perfect for documenting your Galentine's Day celebration.

Maison Miru heart nap earrings

Wear your heart on your … ears.

Flat-backed "nap earrings" are a revelation -- no more poking! They're comfy to sleep in because the posts don't stick out. Gift your best pal a pair from Maison Miru and she'll wear them 24/7. And these gold hearts are so sweet, you should probably get yourself a matching set.

Personal chiller mini fridge

Perfect for the gal with a skincare routine

If your bestie is crazy about her creams and serums, she'll love having a temperature-controlled place to store them. This affordable mini fridge comes in Valentine's Day-appropriate coral pink (as well as white and blue) and boasts an LED lighted mirror door. Its convenient 6-liter size is just big enough for a skincare stash…or a 6-pack.

For the Girls party game

Gift a fun game for your next girl's night in

From the makers of the popular game What Do You Meme? comes this hilarious party game just for gal pals. Ideal for groups of three or more, For the Girls contains dare, prank and provocative question cards. "We played for almost 3 hours and laughed the entire time," writes one Amazon reviewer who played at a bachelorette party. "So glad I bought this for entertainment."

A Poppy Angeloff teacup

These collectible teacups are pawsome

Is your friend a dog mom or a cat lady? If so, she'll treasure a Poppy Angeloff collectible teacup. Choose your friend's dog or cat breed on a porcelain cup, or opt for an opulent teapot. All the cups are hand-painted, embellished with 24k gold and packed in a glossy gift box. Voila!

Erin Condren personalized stationery

A thoughtful gift for the friend who loves snail mail

There are 20 flat cards, 20 envelopes and 20 gold seals included in this custom stationery set from Erin Condren. Choose from a variety of patterns and colors, and of course, add your gal pal's name. Prices start at $24.50 for a set.

Glossybox subscription

For the friend who loves beauty products

Glossybox is a subscription box for skincare products and makeup, and it's so easy to gift. Simply order online and the company will ship three (or one, six or 12) monthly boxes directly to your pal. Each box contains a mix of fun products for her to try: cleanser, toothpaste, moisturizer, lip gloss…the possibilities are endless.

Champagne Toast candle

Cheers to a sweet friendship

Who doesn't love a nice candle? This 3-wick, 14.5-ounce candle from Bath & Body Works is made from a soy wax blend with natural essential oils to evoke a champagne toast. Your bestie will enjoy its fruity, sweet, sparkling spritzer scent. It will be the perfect addition to a bubble bath soak, hang-out or cozy night in.

$16 at Bath & Body Works