19 Perfect Galentine's Day Gifts to Show Your Besties Some Love

Valentine's Day doesn't have to be just for couples; you can show your friends love too. Your girlfriends have been there for you through all the ups and downs of the year, so they deserve some thoughtful trinkets come February. Enter Galentine's Day. Celebrated on Feb. 13, the day before Valentine's Day, it's a wonderful chance to show your gal pals just how much you appreciate their friendship. And what better way to show them you care than with a few thoughtful gifts curated toward their interests?

Whether you want to treat your best friend, a work BFF or a close acquaintance, this gift guide has it all. Your best friend since high school deserves something a little more special, so heart-shaped studs might be the perfect pick to celebrate the day. On the other hand, your work BFF also warrants a little something for making your 9-to-5 so much better. In her case, maybe a hydrating lip mask will pep up her day. And that close acquaintance you love to grab brunch with? A girl-themed party game is just the ticket. Here is what to get all the special ladies in your life.

OUI the People Oui the People bath soak Give the gift of relaxation Do you have a friend who's always on the go or putting in 10-plus hours of work a day? You might admire her motivation and drive, but chances are she needs some help slowing down. Help her carve out a window to unwind with the help of some aesthetic bath soaks. Specially formulated to relax the body and melt away stress, this particular blend smells like woodsy Italian Bergamot and uses organic aloe and sodium bicarbonate to pamper the skin. $16 at Oui the People

Milk Bar The Milk Bar sampler A fresh spin on the "box of chocolates" staple Rather than gifting your favorite girlie a box of chocolates, upgrade the experience by giving her a Milk Bar sampler instead. The award-winning bakery first launched in NYC, but your friend doesn't have to book a ticket to taste its treats. Instead, she can try all of its iconic desserts in one box. The Milk Bar sampler comes with nine items altogether, ranging from its famous Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookies to its B'Day Truffles. $60 at Milk Bar

Amazon A Loving Table: Creating Memorable Gatherings book For the hostess with the mostess in your life The spirit of Galentine's Day is ladies celebrating ladies, so what better way to commemorate the special hostess in your life than with a dinner party coffee table book? This one fits the theme because it shines a spotlight on 30 hosting experts and how they pay tribute to their mothers and grandmothers through their own tablescapes or hosting traditions. They share tidbits like how they use their grandmother's iconic china or follow their mother's entertaining tricks to make their guests feel extra welcome. The book highlights how we learn from and honor the women in our lives. $42 at Amazon

Fenty Beauty Fenty Snackz Mini Lip Gloss Set Gift makeup everyone covets Any makeup connoisseur knows that Fenty Beauty's lipglosses are some of the best ones on the market. If your bestie loves to spend hours at Sephora or always has the most trending makeup in her purse, then she'll love this thoughtful gift. The Fenty Snacks mini lip gloss set has sample-size tubes of some of Fenty's most popular Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer shades. Specifically, she'll get to try out Fu$$y, Hot Chocolit and Glass Slipper. $36 at Target

Patchology Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Eye Gels For your rosé lover Do you have that one friend who always brings rosé over to your dinner parties, or she's your partner in crime at frozé cocktail bars? Celebrate her love for pink bubbly with these themed rosé eye gel masks. You "serve them chilled," which means you use them straight out of the fridge for an extra boost in depuffing. They help treat dark under eyes and make for a fun pampering gift. $15 at Walmart$15 at Amazon

Mixly Mixly Mocktail Kit For the home bartender in your life Whether your friend is extending Dry January and you want to support her, or she loves experimenting with new mocktail concoctions and flavors, this affordable set is a perfect Galentine's gift. Not only does it come with three premixed bottles to sample, but they will also look super aesthetic on her bar cart. The three flavors are Strawberry Pomegranate, Rosemary Lemon Honey and Pear Honey Vanilla Lime, and they come with recipe cards in case she wants to craft fancier libations. $25 at Mixly

Papier Papier Full of Heart Notebook Support their journaling goals Do you have a writer in your life who could use a new notebook to scribble in? Or maybe you have someone who has an addiction to pretty notebooks? Or perhaps your friend mentioned that she wants to start journaling more, but doesn't quite have the motivation to start? Whatever the reason, she'll love this Galentine's themed hardcover notebook. $32 at Papier

Uncommon Goods Birth month flower heart necklace A tiny bouquet that will last forever This handcrafted eco-resin heart necklace is such a sweet gift because it's personalized. Choose your girlfriend's birth flower (rose for June, daisy for April, etc.), and the dried blossoms will last forever inside the clear vegetable resin heart pendant. Complete with a 24k gold-plated chain, this is one thoughtful gift she's sure to love. $50 at Uncommon Goods

Walmart Personal chiller mini fridge Perfect for the gal with a skincare routine If your bestie is crazy about her creams and serums, she'll love having a temperature-controlled place to store them. This affordable mini fridge comes in Valentine's Day-appropriate coral pink (as well as white and blue) and boasts an LED lighted mirror door. Its convenient 6-liter size is just big enough for a skincare stash…or a 6-pack. $60 at Amazon

Poppy Angeloff A Poppy Angeloff teacup These collectible teacups are pawsome Is your friend a dog mom or a cat lady? If so, she'll treasure a Poppy Angeloff collectible teacup. Choose your friend's dog or cat breed on a porcelain cup, or opt for an opulent teapot. All the cups are hand-painted, embellished with 24k gold and packed in a glossy gift box. Voila! $40 at Poppy Angeloff

Glossybox Glossybox subscription For the friend who loves beauty products Glossybox is a subscription box for skincare products and makeup, and it's so easy to gift. Simply order online and the company will ship three (or one, six or 12) monthly boxes directly to your pal. Each box contains a mix of fun products for her to try: cleanser, toothpaste, moisturizer, lip gloss…the possibilities are endless. $24 at Glossybox