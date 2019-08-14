I brought home my first dog a few weeks ago, and within days, I was completely smitten with her. I'd do anything for her -- and I have to say, I finally understand the appeal of a pet food delivery service.

Finding the right meal delivery services for your dog or cat can be challenging, to say the least, as there are so many options to choose from and so many opinions on the "best way" to optimize the ingredients, nutrition, and vitamins and minerals for both cats and dogs. Do you choose grain-free dog food, homemade dog food, raw dog food or plain old dry dog food? If you're struggling to find pet food that fits your fur baby's needs (or if you're just sick of driving back and forth to the pet store every week), you might be interested in one of these options for pet food delivery services, which bring fresh, healthy meals right to your door.

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Gary Gerard Otten/Spot and Tango If you're all about farm-to-table food and the health and well-being of your dog, Spot and Tango might be a perfect pick for pet food delivered to your dog. The human-grade food is made from locally farmed fresh ingredients in New York, in small batches with no artificial additives, preservatives or fillers. The recipes are formulated by veterinary nutritionists and come in preportioned packages (determined by your dog's age, weight and lifestyle) that are vacuum-sealed for freshness. They arrive frozen and just need to be defrosted before serving. You'll get 50% off your first order and have a two-week trial period to test it out; if you decide to cancel in that time period, you'll get your money back. Frequency & Pricing: Weekly delivery; $2 per meal and up, depending on your dog's age, weight and breed.

NomNomNow It's pretty universally accepted that fresh food is better for you than processed food and many pet owners believe the same holds true for pet food. If you prefer to feed your furry friends fresh made meals, NomNomNow will be your saving grace, as they'll send you perfectly portioned, fresh pet food made from restaurant-quality ingredients and tailored to your pet's size, age and weight. They currently offer four recipes for dogs and two for cats, as well as supplements and treats. Frequency & pricing: Weekly, biweekly or monthly deliveries; $96 to $328 per month for dogs, depending on dog size, and $245 to $256 per month for cats.

Pet Plate Balance is a key part of any diet -- including your dog's diet! That's why Pet Plate offers balanced dog food recipes with all the right nutrients for a good diet, designed by vets. They use USDA meat and fresh food to create precooked, preportioned meals for feeding your dog, so all you have to do is open the container and plate it up for your dog. There are four different fresh recipes available -- chicken, beef, turkey and lamb -- and you can even heat the meals up in the microwave if your dog is fussy. Frequency & pricing: Weekly deliveries; $2.50 to $19 per day, depending on your dog's health, age, weight and breed.

Chewy Chewy is essentially the Amazon of pet products. This online retailer carries a huge variety of supplies for all types of animals, from cats and dogs to reptiles and horses, and when you opt into auto-shipments of your go-to pet food, you'll save 5 to 10 percent on select brands. So no more worrying about running out of kibble -- or potty pads, or tick medicine, or whatever. Plus, Chewy is known for its top-notch customer service, which is available 24-7. Frequency & pricing: Choose your own frequency; pricing depends on what products you order.

The Farmer's Dog Dogs have unique nutritional needs -- you wouldn't feed a chihuahua the same amount of food as you would a Newfoundland. That's why Farmer's Dog creates a personalized profile and diet for your dog based on breed, age, activity level, ideal weight and sensitivities, and they make adjustments to your plan as needed. Farmer's Dog uses human-grade ingredients (such as chia seeds and fish oil) to create easy, ready-to-serve meals -- all you have to do is open the package and let your dog dig in. Frequency & pricing: Choose your ideal frequency anywhere between every 2 and 12 weeks; $16 to $90 per week based on dog size.

Smalls Cats deserve fresh, quality food, too! If you're a proud feline owner, you might like Smalls, which is one of the few pet food delivery services catering solely to the kitties out there. This company uses fresh, high-quality ingredients that are lightly cooked to create all-natural, grain free cat food. It even coaches you through transitioning your cat to its meals and diet and offers a full refund if your cat sticks up its nose at it (as cats are apt to do). Frequency & pricing: Choose your frequency anywhere between weekly and every 6 weeks; $2 to $3.50 per cat, per day.

Pet Flow Similar to Chewy, PetFlow in an online marketplace dedicated to all things pets. They cater to cat and dog pet parents, and you can choose to have products automatically shipped to you on a recurring schedule, ensuring you never run low on food, treats or other supplies. Get all your favorite brands of dry food, canned food and other pet products. Plus, for every order shipped, PetFlow donates a bowl of food to animal shelters, so it's a purchase you can feel good about. Frequency & pricing: Choose your ideal frequency anywhere from every 2 to 16 weeks; price depends on the products you choose.

Ollie Ollie is another popular option for fresh dog meals that are catered to your dog's diet and individual needs. It'll provide you with a portion recommendation based on your pup's age, weight and so on, and you'll get deliveries of its four fvet-formulated recipes made with fresh, human-grade meat, vegetables and supplements. Oh, and it offers healthy dog treats, too! Frequency & pricing: Biweekly or monthly; $9 to $42 per week

Barkbox Like to treat your dog? This monthly themed collection of toys and treats is a fun surprise for both of you. In each box, you'll get two toys, two full size bags of treats and a chew, all made in the US or Canada. None of the treats contain wheat, corn or soy, and if your dog has allergies, you can curate a box that's free of turkey, chicken and beef. Further customization is available if you chat with a customer service rep. If your dog is tough on toys, you might want to upgrade to the Super Chewer option below, but in either case, another fun bonus is that they'll send your buddy a birthday present -- because you truly cannot spoil your dog too much. Frequency & Pricing: Monthly delivery; $22 to $29 per month, depending on length of subscription.

Barkbox For dogs that really go to town on bully sticks, bones and toys, the Super Chewer Barkbox is a great option to treat them to fun surprises each month. You get two super-durable toys designed by Bark to be tough and interesting for your dog (no fluffy stuffing to worry about), two long-lasting chews and two full size bags of treats each month. As with the regular box, there's always a fun theme (like Knights of the Hound Table) and you can choose an allergy-friendly option if need be. With the Super Chewer subscription, if your dog does manage to destroy a toy, they'll send you a free replacement at no charge, no questions asked. Frequency & Pricing: Monthly delivery; $29 to $39 per month, depending on length of subscription.

Bully Bundles Bully sticks are a favorite among many dog owners, as they keep pups busy for hours and are more easy to digest than rawhide. Bully Bundles will make sure you always have extra bully sticks on hand, as it sends you a monthly delivery of 100 percent beef sticks, and because its product is fresh and cooked for longer, the sticks don't smell as bad as other popular products. You can choose between 6- or 12-inch bully sticks, as well as how many you want each month -- anywhere from 6 to 60. Frequency & pricing: Monthly; $13 to $100, depending on the size and quantity

PupJoy Dogs are pretty much synonymous with joy, so it's only appropriate that this subscription box is called PupJoy. It'll send you monthly healthy treats, chews and toys for your furry friend and you can even customize your product selection if your dog has food sensitivities, is a "power chewer," or only wants toys. Frequency & pricing: Monthly; $26 and up, depending on customization

This post was written by Camryn Rabideau.

