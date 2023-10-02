Google Intros Chromebook Plus Devices With More Power, Apps and AI for $399

As Google's ChromeOS has evolved, Chromebooks have grown right along with it. They now range from basic models for less than $200 to premium options up to $1,000. It can make shopping for one to fit your needs a headache, especially if you're on a budget. To simplify the process, Google is introducing a new device category: Chromebook Plus.

With Chromebook Plus, you're guaranteed to get at least the following specs, with a starting price of $399:

12th-gen Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 processor or better

8GB or more of memory

128GB or more of storage

1080p-resolution IPS LCD or better

1080p webcam with temporal noise reduction

But being a Chromebook Plus model isn't only about the hardware. The devices will also get extra ChromeOS and Google software features. For example, you'll have access to Google Photos' HDR and Portrait Blur and to the Magic Eraser tool to remove unwanted people and things from photos. There's also offline file sync, which basically gives you offline access to files saved to Google Drive's My Drive folder. It also means you can start or edit a doc while offline, and when you reconnect, it'll sync to Drive.

Recognizing how important video call quality has become, Google made a 1080p-resolution webcam with temporal noise reduction part of the Chromebook Plus specs. But it also added a new video chat control panel to the OS. When the camera or microphone is accessed, the panel is available with options to improve lighting, add a background blur and turn on noise cancellation for non-human speech sounds like leaf blowers and construction.

The Material You UI adjusts the ChromeOS color palette to match your wallpaper color. Google

Another part of the Plus package is the Material You UI and dynamic wallpapers and screensavers. The former adds some personalization to the ChromeOS experience with a UI color palette that matches your wallpaper, as well as the Google Sans typeface and rounded corners to windows. The dynamic wallpapers (there are two at launch) are nature scenes with lighting changes to match the time, going from sunrise to sunset.

Over the past year, Google tackled making gaming better on Chromebooks by adding cloud gaming and Steam support and bringing Minecraft to the platform. (Chromebook Pluses come with three months of GeForce Now's priority tier.) Now, with Chromebook Plus models, it's making a play for creators by including three months of Adobe Photoshop on the web and Adobe Express. With more tools going online, the need to have a pricey laptop for some graphically demanding tasks is less necessary. Chromebook Plus laptops also come with 25% off LumaFusion's video-editing suite.

Google also promises free AI-powered ChromeOS features for Chromebook Plus will be available in the coming months. Those include a personal writing assistant for everything from emails to YouTube video descriptions and the ability to generate custom wallpapers and video-call backgrounds.

There are eight Chromebook Plus laptops at launch in the US to choose from -- two each from Acer, Asus, HP and Lenovo -- and they'll be available on Oct. 8.

Lenovo Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus 14-inch 16:10 1080p touch IPS LCD

Intel Core i3-1315U or i5-1334U



8GB LPDDR4x memory



128GB eMMC or 256GB, 512GB SSD



Integrated Intel UHD (i3) or Iris Xe graphics

Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.0



MicroSD card slot, USB-C (3.2 Gen 2), USB-C (3.2 Gen 1), USB-A (3.2 Gen 1), combo audio jack



Lenovo Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD or touch IPS LCD with 100% sRGB

Intel Core i3-N305



8GB LPDDR5 memory



128GB or 256GB eMMC



Integrated Intel UHD graphics

Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.1



USB-C (3.2 Gen 2), 2x USB-A (3.2 Gen 1), HDMI 1.4b, combo audio jack

Acer Acer Chromebook Plus 514 14-inch 16:10 1,920x1,200 IPS LCD with 100% sRGB (touch or non-touch)



AMD Ryzen 3 7320C or Ryzen 5 7520C

8GB or 16GB LPDDR5x memory



128GB UFS or 256GB, 512GB SSD



Integrated AMD Radeon 610M graphics

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1



2x USB-C (3.2 Gen 1), USB-A (3.2 Gen 1), HDMI 1.4, combo audio jack



Acer Acer Chromebook Plus 515 15.6-inch 1,920x1,080 IPS LCD with 100% sRGB



Intel Core i3-1215U up to i7-1355U

8GB or 16GB LPDDR5x memory



128GB UFS or 256GB or 512GB SSD



Integrated Intel UHD graphics

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1



2x USB-C (3.2 Gen 1), USB-A (3.2 Gen 1), HDMI 1.4, combo audio jack

HP HP Chromebook Plus x360 14 14-inch (1,920x1,200) touch IPS LCD

Intel Core i3-1215U or i5-1235U



8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x memory

128GB, 256GB or 512GB SSD

Integrated Intel UHD or Iris Xe graphics

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

2x USB-C (3.2 Gen 1x2), USB-A (3.2 Gen 1x2), microSD slot, combo audio jack

HP HP Chromebook Plus 15 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD (available with 144Hz refresh rate)

Intel Core i3-N305



8GB LPDDR5 memory



128GB or 256GB UFS



Integrated Intel UHD graphics

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3



2x USB-C (3.2 Gen 1), USB-A (3.2 Gen 1), microSD slot, combo audio jack

Asus Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD (touch or non-touch)

Intel Core i3-1215U, i5-1235U or i7-1255U



8GB or 16GB LPDDR5 memory

128GB or 256GB UFS or 512GB SSD

Integrated Intel UHD or Iris Xe graphics

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

2x USB-C (3.2 Gen 1), 2x USB-A (3.2 Gen 1), HDMI 1.4, combo audio jack