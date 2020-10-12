Best Buy Prime Day deals: Bose QC35 headphones for $199, 75-inch Samsung TV for $1,198

Deal Savings Price









Amazon Prime Day

Tuesday and Wednesday are Prime Day, Amazon's big sale event. But its rivals -- Walmart, Target and every other retailer under the sun -- don't want to be left out in the cold, so they're having giant sales, too. In Best Buy's case, it's an early Black Friday sale during which some (not all) of the prices are guaranteed to meet their Black Friday lows next month. We're still sorting through the sale listings, but we've selected five of our favorite offerings below.

Sarah Tew/CNET Sony has more than measured up to Bose in the wireless noise-canceling headphone game for the past couple of years, but the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are still nothing to sneeze at. Chop one-third off their price, however, and they instantly hit the "best bang for your buck" rubric. At this price, you won't be disappointed. Read our Bose QC35 II review.

Samsung Pound for pound, the TCL 6 Series is a better TV than this one. But at time of writing, that model is $1,400 and this Samsung is on sale for a tad under $1,200. Advantage: Samsung. Oh, and did we mention this is a 75-incher?

Patrick Holland/CNET A solid phone for just $200? Yes, there are some compromises here, including a comparatively low-res 720p screen and only 32GB of baseline storage. But consider the pluses: The screen is a luxurious 6.4 inches, it runs Android 10 and it sports three rear cameras. Oh, and Best Buy is knocking 25% off the price this week, taking the unlocked model down to just $150. Moto G Fast vs. Moto E: Here's which sub-$200 Motorola phone to buy.

Samsung This 2-in-1 Samsung laptop usually retails for $850. But this week, you can take it home for $650. And there's very little compromise here: It sports a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Added bonus: Make your Mac friends jealous with the 13-inch flip-around QLED touchscreen and built-in USB-A and HDMI ports. Samsung's new line of Galaxy Book laptops are here.