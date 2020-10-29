Chris Monroe/CNET

The Lenovo Smart Clock is an $80 smart display with a baked-in Google Assistant, which some folks might find preferable to the Alexa-equipped likes of Amazon's Echo Show 5. The latter is (tying an all-time low), but you can do even better on the former: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the . That's the best deal I've seen (for a non-refurb, anyway).

I have no firsthand experience with this little guy, but everything you need to know can be found in CNET's Lenovo Smart Clock review. Here's the bottom line: "While not perfect at any one task, the Lenovo Smart Clock does a lot of things well enough to be a helpful addition to your nightstand." And remember, that was based on an $80 price tag.

Lenovo

Lenovo also offers a more traditional alarm clock, one that retains the smarts but dispenses with the screen. And it's on sale as well: The , a full 50% off the regular price. Read CNET's Smart Clock Essential preview to learn more.

If you already own either of these devices, hit the comments and tell me what you like, don't like and so forth. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best smart displays for 2020.

Your thoughts?

