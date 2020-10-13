Best Buy deals for Prime Day: Bose noise cancelling headphones for $199, 75-inch Samsung TV for $1,198 and more

Deal Savings Price









Prime Day, Amazon's annual sales bonanza, has started and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 14, with tons of exclusive deals for Prime members. And, of course, Best Buy, Target and Walmart, along with every other major retailer under the sun, wouldn't want to miss out on the action. They're all offering big discounts of their own -- and you don't need to have a Prime membership to take advantage of them.

In Best Buy's case, it's an early Black Friday sale. Some (but not all) of the prices are guaranteed to match Best Buy's Black Friday lows next month. We're still sifting through the sale listings, but we've highlighted five of our favorite Best Buy deals below.

We'll be regularly updating this story as new deals arrive and others expire.

Sarah Tew/CNET Sony has more than measured up to Bose in the wireless noise-canceling headphone game for the past couple of years, but the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are still nothing to sneeze at. Chop one-third off their price, however, and they instantly hit the "best bang for your buck" rubric. At this price, you won't be disappointed. Read our Bose QC35 II review.

Samsung Pound for pound, the TCL 6 Series is a better TV than this one. But at time of writing, that model is $1,400 and this Samsung is on sale for a tad under $1,200. Advantage: Samsung. Oh, and did we mention this is a 75-incher?

iRobot The Roomba 960 is getting a little long in the tooth -- it debuted in 2016 for $700, but recently it's been selling closer to the $500 mark. Even still, at $300, this "affordable" vacuum-cleaning automaton from the OG household robotics company, iRobot, is a steal if you're in the market for a self-propelled sweeper.

Patrick Holland/CNET A solid phone for just $100? Yes, there are some compromises here, including a comparatively low-res 720p screen and only 32GB of baseline storage. But consider the pluses: The screen is a luxurious 6.4 inches, it runs Android 10 and it sports three rear cameras. Moto G Fast vs. Moto E: Here's which sub-$200 Motorola phone to buy.

Best Buy For those of us of a certain age, this sort of sit-down "cocktail table" arcade machine represents the ultimate man cave trophy. Besides the eponymous title, this new Arcade1Up head-to-head model also packs in Super Pac-Man, Pac-Mania, Pac-Land, Dig Dug, Dig Dug II, Galaga and Galaxian. Cigarette burns and beer stains not included.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Hi-res video, fast alerts that (mostly) recognize what's triggering the motion sensor and support for the three main smart assistants, Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant, make the Arlo Pro 3 system the security camera setup to beat. Normally the price is a dealbreaker, but at $200 off you won't find many systems with this many features at a lower price. Arlo Pro 3 is the outdoor home security camera to beat.