Looking for a sweet deal on the Nintendo Switch? Unfortunately, you may be a bit late: There was a Google Express flash sale earlier this month that would have netted you one for $239. And just a few days ago, Newegg was selling the console on eBay for $269.

So that leaves Black Friday, right? The day when everything's on sale? Well, as of now, not one store has announced a discount on the console itself.

Instead, you can get a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe when you buy the Switch at Target, Walmart or Best Buy, all of which will be selling it at the regular $299.99 price. Granted, the game is a $60 value, so if you were planning to buy it anyway, it's not unlike getting the console for $239. All of these deals don't start until Thanksgiving/Black Friday week, but Walmart's discount appears to start first: online deals begin November 21, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

For now, then, it's a three-way tie. But keep checking this post, because we'll be updating it if and when we spot a better deal. (If you already have, share it in the comments!)

