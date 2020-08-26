This $20 air fryer is the cheapest we've seen -- today only

Bella

Hot air is good for more than just a beach day, thanks to trendy air fryers and their super convection cooking technology. Air frying imitates deep frying for making snack classics like chicken wings, cheese sticks, french fries and fried calamari or shrimp. It does this with none -- or very little -- of that extra grease, fat or calories too. Right now, Best Buy has a 1.6-quart Bella air fryer on sale for $20, down from $50. No, that's not a typo and it's the lowest we've seen any air fryer, but it's only on sale for today. The model has not been reviewed yet but other air fryers from Bella have earned solid marks from buyers.

Air fryers are also great for quickly nailing frozen snacks (looking at you, Trader Joe's), like potstickers, samosas, tater tots or mozzarella sticks. You can get even healthier too with easy air-fried mushrooms (my dad's favorite), Brussels sprouts, sweet potato skins or carrots. There's really no need for breading or oil to achieve that coveted crispy-outside, moist-inside situation we all love.

If you get your total cart over $40, Best Buy will ship everything for free. Or choose free no-contact curbside pickup and grab your $20 air fryer later today.

First published earlier this year. Updated with new deal details.