AT&T's new WarnerMedia Ride streaming service appears online

AT&T

AT&T has another streaming service coming, and this one is designed for the car. After first being revealed in a trademark filing in August WarnerMedia Ride made a brief online appearance Monday when a verified Twitter account devoted to the streaming service started tweeting.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, included links to download a WarnerMedia Ride app on Apple's App Store and Google's Play, although the latter link was not active.

According to its App Store listing, the new service is "an exclusive experience for AT&T In-car Wi-Fi customers and passengers" that will allow for watching a "rotating selection of fresh and exciting live channels and on-demand content." Genres include "animation, news, sports, family and entertainment," although watching is only available when connected to your car's Wi-Fi network.

The App Store listing says that the service will be available at no additional charge for those with an unlimited AT&T in-car Wi-Fi plan, a $20 per month add-on for compatible cars that also allows for turning your car into a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot.

Screenshot by Eli Blumenthal/CNET

I was able to download the iOS version, but as I do not currently have access to a car with AT&T's in-car Wi-Fi, I was unable to try out the service. In the preview mode, which is viewable over the regular internet, the app revealed content from a variety of AT&T properties including documentaries from CNN, game shows like Ellen's Game of Games (which is produced by Warner Horizon Television) and a variety of TV shows such as Impractical Jokers, Pretty Little Liars and Rick and Morty. The first season of the HBO Max original Craftopia, a kids' show, was also available.

With its new car-focused option AT&T has yet another streaming service that joins the likes of HBO Max, AT&T TV (for live TV but with at least one streaming box connected to your TV) and AT&T TV Now (live TV but without the need for any streaming boxes).

It is unclear when exactly the Android app will be available or if content will be downloadable for watching outside the car. AT&T did not respond to a request for comment.